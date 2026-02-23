Strata Geosystems Acquires India-Based Venus Interlinings to Strengthen Geotextiles Presence

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 23: Strata Geosystems today announced the strategic acquisition of Venus Interlinings, a leading India-based manufacturer of advanced non-woven geotextiles and technical textiles.

- Expands Manufacturing Footprint with Entry into Advanced Non-Woven & Technical Textiles Segment

This transaction marks Strata's formal entry into the non-woven Geotextiles segment, significantly enhancing its product portfolio and strengthening its vertically integrated capabilities. The acquisition brings with it a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, expanded technical expertise, and the ability to accelerate innovation across geosynthetic and engineered textile solutions.

Founded in 1995 by Mr. R.R. Taparia, Venus Interlinings has built a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and long-standing relationships with major industry clients, government contractors, and leading export houses.

Since 2008, Mr. Ravi Taparia has played a pivotal leadership role in driving the company's transformation. Over the past 18 years, he has introduced advanced processes, modern technologies, and expanded product capabilities in line with evolving market demands. Under his stewardship, Venus Interlinings has witnessed sustained growth, strengthened operational excellence, and built a resilient, future-ready organization.

The transaction comprises a mix of cash and equity, with Mr. Ravi Taparia continuing to lead Venus Interlinings, ensuring continuity in leadership, culture, and strategic direction.

This partnership combines:

- Strata's global engineering and geosynthetics expertise

- Venus Interlinings' manufacturing strength in non-woven and technical textiles

- A shared commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable growth

Together, the companies aim to deliver enhanced value to customers across infrastructure, environmental, industrial, and geotechnical sectors.

Mr. Ravi Taparia, Venus Interlinings, said: "Since 1995, Venus Interlinings has stood for strong values, consistent quality, and customer-centric innovation. Partnering with Strata allows us to carry this legacy forward, unchanged in leadership, united in purpose and focused on building the next phase of collaborative and sustainable growth."

Mr. Gautam Dalmia, Chief Development Officer, Strata Geosystems, said: "As Strata continues its global growth journey--both organic and inorganic--partnering with Venus Interlinings is a natural strategic fit. Their technical depth, manufacturing excellence, and legacy in the non-woven space complement our focus on innovation, quality, and building long-term value. Together, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities and strengthening our global presence."

Strata Geosystems was represented by Trilegal with KPMG being the Diligence Partner. Mosaic Capital was the exclusive Transaction Advisor to Venus Interlinings while IC RegFin were their Legal Counsel.

For further information, please contact:

info@strataglobal.com

Sanil K Jadhav

Head Marketing

About Us:

Strata is one of the global leaders in geosynthetic manufacturing and geotechnical engineering. Over the past years of solving complex site development challenges worldwide, Strata Geosystems has erected an edifice of integrity and trust around its wide array of best-in-class offerings. For more information, please visit our website www.strataglobal.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917308/Strata_Geosystems_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)