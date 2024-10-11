Subha Builders Unveils Luxurious Smartscape Villa Project Villamor in South Bangalore as Part of Major Expansion

India PR Distribution Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 11: Subha Builders, a prominent real estate developer based in Bangalore, has announced the pre-launch of Subha Villamor, a high-end villa project near Electronic City. With a gross development value of Rs 250 crore, Subha Villamor is designed to offer a unique combination of luxury, technology, and sustainability, setting new benchmarks for residential living in Bangalore. Overview of Subha Villamor Subha Villamor is part of a larger 50+ acre development known as Subha Ecocity, located in Chandapura near Electronic City. The new project will span 15 acres and include over 230 villas and duplex villaments. A key feature of Subha Villamor is its design, which incorporates more than 50% open space and features 60+ amenities aimed at providing a modern, community-focused lifestyle. The project also includes an expansive 25,000 sq. ft. signature clubhouse, serving as the heart of the community and offering a wide range of sports, leisure, and recreational activities.

Subha Villamor aims to deliver a premium lifestyle, complete with smart home automation, high-end Italian marble flooring throughout the villas, and modern designs that cater to the growing demand for tech-enabled living. This project reflects Subha Builders' vision for creating holistic, high-quality residential communities.

Ambitious Expansion Plans

Chandrashekar Garine, the Chairman of Subha Builders, emphasized the company's commitment to expansion, particularly in Bangalore's growing real estate sector. "Subha Villamor is the second phase of our luxurious community, Subha Ecostone, and it aligns with our loterm vision for growth. We are optimistic about the residential sector's potential and are focused on delivering quality homes that cater to the needs of modern residents. Subha Villamor reflects our dedication to providing a luxurious, tech-driven lifestyle, and we're confident this project will add value for both customers and stakeholders," Garine stated.

Subha Builders is also exploring developments in key micro-markets across Bangalore, including Sarjapur, Chandapura, and Yumlur. The company aims to bring its hallmark design principles and attention to detail to these emerging areas, ensuring residents experience the best in luxury living.

Extensive Amenities and Lifestyle Offerings

One of the defining characteristics of Subha Villamor is its comprehensive range of amenities, which cater to all age groups and lifestyles. The project is designed to foster a sense of community while promoting wellness and leisure. The active and sports zone features world-class facilities, including tennis and basketball courts, as well as a cricket pitch. For fitness enthusiasts, there's a jogging track and a dedicated yoga pavilion, while families can enjoy open green spaces, gardens, and scenic decks.

The signature clubhouse, spanning 25,000 sq. ft., is another highlight of Subha Villamor. It offers exclusive amenities like a squash court, indoor badminton court, mini-theatre, and billiards. Additionally, there's a gym, co-working spaces, and a cafe, ensuring that residents have a well-rounded lifestyle at their fingertips.

Sustainable Living at Subha Villamor

Sustainability is a key element of the Subha Villamor project. Subha Builders is incorporating various eco-friendly features, including a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to treat wastewater on-site. The treated water will be used for flushing, contributing to water conservation efforts. Rainwater harvesting systems will help replenish groundwater, while bio-ponds will support naturally regenerating ecosystems. These initiatives reflect Subha's commitment to environmentally responsible development, ensuring that the project benefits residents while contributing to loterm ecological sustainability.

Prime Location and Connectivity

Subha Villamor's location near Electronic City offers significant advantages to residents, with excellent connectivity to major employment hubs and essential services. Situated close to the Hosur Highway, the project provides easy access to Biocon, Narayana Hrudayalaya, and several corporate setups in Sarjapura and Electronic City. The area is well-connected to Bangalore's key corporate hubs, such as Koramangala, HSR Layout, and Bellandur, through the E-City elevated freeway.

In addition, the Bommasandra Metro Station is located nearby, making commuting to other parts of the city convenient for residents. Compared to emerging residential areas like Sarjapura and Whitefield, Chandapura already has well-established infrastructure, enhancing the livability of the area and making it an attractive destination for homebuyers.

A Proven Track Record of Success

Subha Builders has a history of delivering 9+ residential projects and over 1500+ happy residents. In June, the company launched Subha Belgravia, a Victorian-themed luxury villa project that is part of the larger Subha Ecocity development. The response to the launch was overwhelmingly positive, with 60% of the villas sold on the first day. Subha Belgravia features 3 and 4-bedroom duplex and triplex villas, with project completion expected by 2026. This success has further cemented Subha Builders' reputation as a leader in Bangalore's luxury real estate market.

With Villamor, Subha is set to raise the bar for luxury living in Bangalore. Combining advanced home automation, premium amenities, and sustainable practices, the project promises to deliver a world-class lifestyle to residents.

www.codenamevillamor.com.

