Suchitra Academy Ranked No. 1 in Telangana in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31: Suchitra Academy International School has been ranked No. 1 in Telangana in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2025 on 15th October, 2025, reaffirming its position as one of the most progressive and future-ready schools in the country.

This recognition reflects Suchitra Academy's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, holistic development, and innovation in education. The school's learner-centred approach, integration of experiential learning, and focus on emotional and social well-being have set new benchmarks in K-12 education.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Radhika Srinivasan, Principal of Suchitra Academy, said, "This honour belongs to our students, teachers, and parents. At Suchitra, we believe in nurturing curious, confident, and compassionate learners. This ranking validates our collective effort to make education meaningful, relevant, and future-focused."

The EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) are among the most prestigious school evaluations in the country, assessing institutions on parameters such as academic reputation, teacher competence, co-curricular education, infrastructure, leadership, and community engagement.

Suchitra Academy's consistent rise in national rankings underscores its dedication to fostering a learning environment that balances academic rigour with creativity, global awareness, and values-based education.

For further information, please contact: Phone: +91 91773 99900 or Visit

Website: https://suchitra.in/

