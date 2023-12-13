Suhana Swasthyam: A Resounding Success! India's Largest Wellness Festival Wraps Up Its Transformative Second Edition in Pune

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: "Suhana Swasthyam: The Global Festival of Wellness," which took place in Pune from December 1st to 3rd, successfully wrapped up its second edition, inspiring and enlightening 12,000 guests as they embarked on a path towards holistic well-being. The book "Awakening Your Bliss," a thorough exploration into the realms of Indriya, Mann, Buddhi, Atma Tatva, and Param Tatva, was launched during the festival to educate people about health and wellness. Using teachings from renowned spiritual masters like Sri Prashant S. Iyengar, Sri Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), Sri Brahmeshanandacharya Swamiji, Mahamahopadhyaya Swami Bhadreshdas, Sri Shankaracharya Vidya Nursiha Bharati Maharaj (Karveer Peeth), Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sri M, Swami Tejomayananda, and Sadhguru, the book offers guidance on the path to spiritual enlightenment.

As the largest wellness festival in India, the three- day spectacle lived up to its hype, drawing a varied crowd eager to learn more about mindfulness, inner well-being, and holistic health. "Suhana Swasthyam" offered a venue for the celebration of mindfulness, examining its advantages and recognizing its Indian historical origins. The event sought to create a greater awareness of the value of wellbeing by bridging the gap between traditional wisdom and modern lifestyles.

The event's stellar roster included many notable people. Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, along with spiritual leader Guru Shri M, Sanskrit dignitary Gaeia, social activist Shreegauri Sawant, ayurvedic specialist Acharya Balkrishna, and fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala, offered their knowledge and experience. The Indian yogi and spiritual teacher Sri M shared insightful knowledge about well-being. Gaiea Sanskrit, also known as Gabriella Burnel, contributed a distinct viewpoint from England. Transgender activist Shree Gauri Sawant talked about her journey of transformation.

A number of talks facilitated by health educators, spiritual leaders, and yoga specialists were presented by "Suhana Swasthyam". These seminars covered a wide range of topics related to holistic health, mindfulness, and overall well-being, providing participants with information and resources for personal growth. The festival unveiled the mysteries of this sensory art through a sensory journey led by fragrance expert Rajiv Sheth. Additionally, attendees were treated to riveting performances combining rock, Punjabi, and Sufi music by Rabbi Shergill and Mukhtiyar Ali.

The Global Festival of Wellness lived up to its billing as a transformative event. Attendees left with elevated understanding and a renewed commitment to mindfulness, wellness, and inner well-being.

Swasthyam is a wellness festival dedicated to promoting mindfulness, inner well-being, and holistic health. It brings together a remarkable assembly of speakers, experts, and artists to inspire and guide individuals on their journey to a balanced and harmonious life.

