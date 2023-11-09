Sun Pharma joins hands with WOTR to create over 5.2 billion litres of water harvesting capacity in rural Maharashtra

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: WOTR (Watershed Organisation Trust) is excited to announce a pivotal partnership with Sun Pharma. The three-year programme aims to address the challenges of water security and climate change in the Ahmednagar and Beed districts of Maharashtra, by creating a water harvesting capacity of over 5.2 billion litres. With the project spanning nearly 30,000 hectares, reaching across 22 villages and impacting a population of 36,884 and 7,823 families, this alliance signifies a major stride in enhancing rural communities' resilience through efficient water harvesting and management practices.

Renowned for its commitment to ecosystem restoration through Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA), WOTR believes in the necessity of rooting sustainable development in the health of local ecosystems. This approach ensures that the interventions are not only beneficial for the community but also contribute to the larger goal of environmental sustainability.

Prakash Keskar, Executive Director of WOTR, stated, "This collaboration underscores WOTR's unwavering commitment to strengthening rural communities against the unpredictable variations of climate change. Our partnership with Sun Pharma is a significant step towards empowering these communities to better manage their water resources, ensuring the security of their livelihoods and enhancing their resilience to climate volatility."

Sun Pharma believes that business and responsibility go hand-in-hand. The company is committed to leveraging its people, expertise, and networks to address the needs of the communities it serves and catalyse overall development. Lasting value can only be created if the right balance between the triple bottom lines of economic, environmental, and social is achieved. Sun Pharma is committed to making a positive, tangible impact on the communities. Through CSR and Sustainability Initiatives, Sun Pharma interventions address critical needs of rural people, which are sustainable over a period of time. The partnership with WOTR exemplifies Sun Pharma's commitment to serve the community and ensure sustainability.

The project will focus on water conservation, climate-resilient agriculture practices, capacity building for leveraging government schemes, and livestock development. These interventions are expected to manage the supply and demand of water effectively, including addressing behavioural aspects towards water use.

The partnership between WOTR and Sun Pharma promises a brighter future for rural communities in the Ahmednagar and Beed districts. The two organisations eagerly anticipate the results of this collaboration in their continued journey towards rural development.

About WOTR

WOTR is a nationally and globally recognized leader and think tank in rural development, committed to eradicating the root causes of rural poverty. The organization stands at the forefront of ecosystem rejuvenation and community resilience strengthening in the face of climate change.

Through initiatives aimed at enhancing water availability, improving land and agricultural productivity, diversifying livelihoods, empowering women, and bolstering the health and well-being of vulnerable rural communities, WOTR has significantly transformed rural landscapes. Its unique approach convenes a diverse spectrum of stakeholders, fostering collaborative efforts to build rural community resilience.

Celebrating 30 years of impactful operation, WOTR has worked in 5,107 villages across 10 states in India, bringing positive change to 4.95 million individuals. For more insights into WOTR's work and impact, please visit WOTR's https://wotr.org website.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generics company with presence in Specialty, Generics and Consumer Healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India, and is a leading generic company in the US as well as Global Emerging Markets. Sun's high growth Global Specialty portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, onco-dermatology and accounts for over 16 per cent of company sales. The company's vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across six continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multi-cultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com and follow on X (earlier Twitter) https://twitter.com/SunPharma_Live @SunPharma_Live.

