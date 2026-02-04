Sunstone Launches ALTA School of Technology - AI-First Computer Science Program

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 4: In a bold move to redefine engineering education in India, Sunstone today announced the launch of ALTA School of Technology, an AI-First Computer Science program built to bridge the massive gap between traditional engineering education and real industry requirements.

ALTA is the evolution of Sunstone Select, which was originally launched in 2023 as an experential engineering initiative by Sunstone. Over the past three years, Sunstone Select has successfully enrolled 600+ students across partner campuses, validating the need for a new-age, industry-aligned engineering model. Building on this proven foundation, the program now takes a sharper, future-ready identity as ALTA School of Technology.

For more information: www.altaschool.tech

Every year, over 1.5 million engineers graduate in India, yet less than 10% possess the hands-on skills required for AI-driven and product-based roles. ALTA is built to change that.

"Sunstone Select showed us that students thrive when education is aligned with real industry practices. ALTA is the next evolution - AI-first, project-first, and future-first," said Ashish Munjal, Founder of ALTA and Co-Founder & CEO of Sunstone.

What Makes ALTA Different?

ALTA is not a conventional UG Computer Science program. It is an AI-First, build-from-day-one Computer Science journey delivered in partnership with UGC/AICTE-approved institutes across India.

From Coder to Hired - Built Into the Curriculum

Unlike traditional colleges where placements are an afterthought, ALTA integrates career readiness into everyday learning through:

- Competitive coding culture (LeetCode, ICPC, GSoC)

- Mock interviews with MAANG mentors

- Portfolio-driven hiring approach

- 1000+ recruiting partners across product companies, startups, and unicorns

Students at ALTA:

- Get free access to GPT, Claude, Gemini and 15+ AI tools

- Learn directly from MAANG engineers and industry practitioners

- Build and deploy 20+ real projects with live users

- Graduate with a GitHub portfolio stronger than a resume

- Complete a 6-month internship before graduation

- Unbox a MacBook on Day One

Built on a Proven Foundation

Since its launch in 2023, Sunstone Select has enrolled 600+ students and demonstrated how experiential learning, industry mentorship, and project-based outcomes can dramatically improve engineering readiness.

ALTA carries forward this legacy with a more focused identity dedicated entirely to AI-driven Computer Science education.

"Our vision is simple, match the right students with the right learning, tools, and mentorship so they graduate industry ready from Day One," said Harshit Agarwal, alum of IIT BHU, ISB - Director - Program at ALTA.

Scholarships & Nationwide Rollout

Admissions are now open for the 2026 batch across partner campuses. Students can apply through the ALTA Scholastic Aptitude Test (A-SAT) and are eligible for scholarships up to 100% tuition support based on merit and performance.

About ALTA School of Technology

ALTA School of Technology is an AI-First engineering education initiative by Sunstone, designed to create India's next generation of product engineers, AI builders, and tech founders through experiential, industry-aligned Computer Science education.

Website: www.altaschool.tech

Email: connect@altaschool.tech

Contact: 7065 333 888

