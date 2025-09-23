Sunsure commissions its 10th Solar Plant of 82.5 MWp in Uttar Pradesh, becomes the largest Clean Energy Developer in the State

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 23: Sunsure Energy, the preferred renewable energy solutions provider for India's leading businesses and utilities transitioning to green power, has commissioned an 82.5 MWp open access solar power plant in Erach, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, its tenth plant in the state. This achievement further solidifies Sunsure Energy's position as a leading renewable energy provider in Uttar Pradesh, with 260 MWp open access solar plants operating in Agra, Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot, supplying power to industries across FMCG, ceramics, metals, and chemical sectors.

* The Jhansi project will generate 12.8 crore units of clean power annually in the state

* And with this addition, Sunsure inches closer to 500 MW operational capacity in Uttar Pradesh by the end of FY26

The Jhansi project is expected to generate 12.8 Cr. units of power annually and offset more than 2.20 million tonnes of CO₂e over its lifetime, directly supporting Uttar Pradesh's clean energy transition while offering reliable, cost-competitive green power to industries in the state. With this milestone, Sunsure Energy reinforces its role in helping the state achieve its ambitious renewable energy goals and strengthen its industrial sustainability base.

"We began developing solar plants in Uttar Pradesh in 2021 with a 15 MW facility in Pailani. This latest project marks our 10th plant in the state and brings our operational capacity close to 300 MW - a 20-fold growth in just four years. With the ongoing industrial resurgence in Uttar Pradesh, ensuring the availability of green and clean energy to fuel this growth is imperative. As a net importer of energy, UP depends heavily on external sources to meet its power demand, and being able to support and power its industries with clean energy generated within the state is a responsibility we embrace with deep commitment," said Shashank Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Sunsure Energy.

"Uttar Pradesh's Solar Energy Policy 2022 has made it clear that clean energy is central to the state's development goals. Open access solar, rooftop solar, and third-party power sales have emerged as key procurement strategies for industrial consumers. Through progressive banking provisions and waivers on electricity duty, transmission, and wheeling charges, the state has given independent power producers (IPPs) like Sunsure the confidence to invest in large-scale and now storage-backed solutions that deliver cost-competitive power, while enabling industries to transition to green power and reduce their environmental impact," added Mr. Sharma.

"We currently supply power to a vibrant, distributed consumer base across sectors such as steel, cement, FMCG, and data centers. Our 82.5 MW Jhansi plant will be supplying power to Haldiram's, APL Apollo, and one of the biggest data centers in the country."

"With innovation as one of our key compasses, we have evolved from plain vanilla solar to integrated solar + BESS solutions, offering utilities and industrial consumers round-the-clock (RTC) clean power, effectively addressing peak hour demand and ensuring cost-efficient and reliable power supply. With close to 300 MW today and on track to 500 MW by FY26, we are breaking new ground with a 125 MW / 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), secured through our recent NTPC bid win - setting new benchmarks to transform Uttar Pradesh's clean energy future," said Mr. Sharma.

Sunsure is rapidly expanding its presence in Uttar Pradesh under its UP Shakti initiative - a vision to power the state's growth with clean, reliable energy. Currently, Sunsure Energy supplies power to industrial customers like Jindal Stainless, Kajaria Ceramics, Wonder Cement, Gallantt Ispat, Dabur, APL Apollo, Haldiram's, and more.

With 600 MW of operational assets, and 7.50 GW under various stages of development across states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, Sunsure Energy has a target of 10 GW portfolio by 2030.

About Sunsure Energy:

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is the preferred renewable energy solutions provider for India's leading businesses and utilities transitioning to green power. As a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), Sunsure enables corporations across India to embrace clean energy with ease and confidence through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that offset up to 100% of their power use with round-the-clock clean energy from solar, wind, and battery storage.

Sunsure Energy is committed to powering India's energy independence with 600 MW of operational assets, 7.50 GW under various stages of development across states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, with a target of 10 GW by 2030. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with an equity commitment of $400 million towards its vision of building the largest industrial decarbonization company in India and SE Asia. The company is developing a significant portfolio of solar, wind and battery projects across India to supply renewable energy to Commercial & Industrial clients, as well as utility offtakers like SECI, SJVN, and NTPC.

