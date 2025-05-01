Superon Technik India - India's No. 1 Manufacturer of Stainless Steel Welding Consumables

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 1: Founded in 2004 by Sanjay Mehra, Superon Technik India has become a name associated with trust and quality in the welding industry in this country. Superon is now the leading manufacturer and supplier of stainless steel welding consumables, serving an enormous customer base of over five lakh fabricators and welders across India. With a strong legacy and a forward-looking approach, Superon Technik India continues to keep most of its innovation, affordability, and reliability, thereby pushing the welding industry higher.

Superon Technik India is led by Sanjay Mehra and Mr Gaurav Mehra and has not only established a respected brand but also a brand that the industry truly trusts to deliver on the promises made over the years.

A Journey of Growth and Innovation

Starting with an operational manufacturing unit for the first time two decades ago, Superon Technik India has rapidly expanded the business. With a head office in Gurugram, Haryana, they have opened several new state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities as well as established a network of over 500 distributors and 5,000 retailers.

Superon products have gained a reputation for performance, consistency, and value. Their product offerings are primarily the welding electrodes and wires for stainless steel welding products that are now considered benchmarks in India. Superon Technik India has made many achievements since its inception date, demonstrating growth, reliability, and position as a market leader:

2004 - Launched its first stainless steel electrode manufacturing unit.

2007 - Launched its second production plant in IMT Manesar, Haryana, one of the largest stainless steel electrode manufacturing plants in India.

2011 - Implementation of backward integration by launching its own stainless steel wire drawing plant.

2015 - Established a new unit in Sector 35, Gurugram, specifically manufacturing wires and SAW fluxes.

2023 - Expanded production with additional units to meet increased demands.

2024 - Successfully launched Abrasive series in its product portfolio

2025 (Coming soon) - Complete line of Flux Cored Wires.

Delivering a Complete Range of Solutions

Superon Technik India's product range covers a large spectrum of industrial welding and maintenance items. In addition to welding electrodes and wires, Superon has:

- Mild Steel Wires

- Flux Cored Wires

- SAW fluxes

- Nickel, Titanium, Aluminium, Cobalt alloyed wires

- Cutting and gouging electrodes

- Weld wash auxiliary products like DPT kits, anti-spatter sprays, nozzle dips etc.

- Grinding, cutting wheels, flap discs & buffing products.

With such a large variety of products, Superon has become a one-stop shop for most industries from big manufacturing gas plants to small fabrication shops.

What Makes Superon Technik India the Industry's First Choice?

When it comes to welding and maintenance solutions, Superon Technik India is what industry constituents throughout India trust. Here's Why:

1. Market Leadership

Superon is India's No. 1 manufacturer of stainless steel welding consumables and one of the largest suppliers of welding electrodes.

2. Affordable & Reliable

Superon provides world class quality with value-priced style, ensuring full use by contractors, small welders, and all industrial units.

3. Extensive Distribution Network

We have a strong distribution network of 500+ distributors and 5,000+ retail locations within which we have in place proactive service level agreements to guarantee continuous switching to accessibility.

4. Technological Innovation

With in-house research and development we have ensured that Superon products are technically upgraded to be conscious of the need for meeting with the demands of modernisation of industry requirements.

5. End-To-End Solutions

From electrodes to supplementary and ancillary welding products, Superon provides it all under one roof.

6. Backward Integration

Superon draws all its stainless steel wires, allowing total quality, pricing, and availability control.

7. Sustainability Commitment

It has facilities committed to sustainable production and sustainable product development.

8. Certifications & Quality Assurance

Quality is paramount to Superon Technik India, where every product undergoes quality checks at all levels of production, in line with international standards, and endorsed by internationally governing bodies of standards. All Superon branded products are manufactured in its ISO 9001:2015 rated factories.

The Backbone of India's Welding Industry - Superon Technik India

After almost 20 years of knowledge and experience, Superon Technik India continues to lead the way in its field and set standards that don't compromise on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. This commitment, combined with sustainable and equitable growth, has more than solidified Superon's future. If you are an industry, fabricator, or welder and are looking for reliable, high performance and cost-effective welding solutions -- you can trust Superon Technik India as the partner that powers the nation's infrastructure, one weld at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)