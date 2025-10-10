Supreme Group Successfully Executes First NMG Railway Movement for Mahindra and Volkswagen Skoda

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 10: Supreme Auto Carrier, a pioneer in vehicle logistics solutions under the Supreme Group umbrella, proudly announces the successful execution of its first New Modified Goods (NMG) railway movement for Mahindra & Mahindra and Volkswagen Skoda Auto India.

The movement, carried out via Indian Railways' dedicated NMG rakes, marks a significant step towards sustainable, efficient, and large-scale automotive logistics. Over 200 vehicles were transported through this railway movement, highlighting the scale and precision with which Supreme Group executed the operation. The company ensured seamless handling, loading, and coordination of vehicles, achieving safe and timely delivery for both leading OEMs.

"This milestone showcases Supreme Group's capability to integrate road and rail logistics, while delivering maximum efficiency for our partners," said Vikrant Gupta, Director, Supreme Group. "By leveraging railway movements like NMG, we are not only supporting our clients with reliable transportation but also contributing to a greener, more sustainable logistics ecosystem."

Approximately 25% transportation time was saved through this NMG movement, which in turn contributed to reduced carbon emissions, underscoring the growing importance of multimodal transport in supporting sustainable supply chains. Additionally, rail-based movement offers enhanced safety standards helping protect vehicle parts and significantly reducing the possibility of accidental damage compared to traditional road carriers

The initiative also demonstrates how rail logistics can complement road transport by improving overall cost and time efficiency. This approach proves beneficial not only to OEMs but also to end consumers, as vehicles can be made available more quickly in high-demand markets, while promoting an environmentally responsible transportation model.

The successful completion of this movement further reinforces Supreme Group's commitment to innovation in vehicle logistics, aligning with India's growing emphasis on multimodal transport. With advanced car carrier fleets, including the nation's first 8-car capacity loaders, and now railway-based logistics, Supreme Group continues to set industry benchmarks.

About Supreme Group

Supreme Group is a trusted leader in automobile logistics and transportation solutions in India. With a strong focus on innovation, safety, and sustainability, the company provides end-to-end logistics services to top automobile manufacturers. The group also leads in vehicle fabrication, having introduced India's first 8-car carrying loader.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)