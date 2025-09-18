Suraksha Group leads mechanization of construction in India with one of Asia's largest captive precast factories

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Suraksha Smart City, one of Mumbai's largest integrated township projects, is employing advanced precast technology to set a new benchmark in delivering homes faster, more sustainably, and with uncompromised quality. Suraksha Smart City has established one of Asia's largest captive precast factories within the MMR in Vasai to cater to this project.

Precast technology showcases a modern method of construction where reinforced concrete elements such as walls, slabs, staircases and even 3D building modules are produced in a controlled factory environment before being transported to the site for assembly.

Through this ultra-modern facility, Suraksha has cast the largest 3D element, a 35-tonne single unit, enabling monolithic construction at scale while ensuring structural ductility with fewer joints.

Suraksha's precast facility, spread over 16 acres, is on track to fulfilling Suraksha Smart City's goal of delivering 76,000 homes and enabling the government's 'Housing for All' mission. Fitted with cutting-edge machinery sourced from leading European suppliers, the facility incorporates pioneering 3D casting technology making it the first of its kind in World.

Unlike conventional labour-intensive construction methods, which are spread across vast on-site work areas, the use of precast ensures that most of the work is within a regulated atmosphere under stringent quality checks. The process allows for precision, speed, reduced dependence on labour, and enhanced safety. Once cured and quality approved, the precast elements are transported to the site with the help of trailers and installed using cranes, enabling faster assembly and reduced construction timelines.

The adoption of precast technology offers multiple benefits to a large-scale housing development such as Suraksha Smart City. Besides accelerating construction speed through manufacturing, it has ensured that homes are delivered in significantly shorter timelines when compared to traditional methods. The use of advanced machinery reduces dependence on large labour forces, while ensuring greater site safety and reduced material wastage making it sustainable. Precast construction also minimises on-site noise pollution and creates robust structures designed to meet seismic requirements, ensuring resilience and long-term strength.

Commenting on this Jash Panchamia, Promoter, Suraksha Smart City said, "The recent announcement of the Maharashtra government to initiate steps promoting precast construction marks a significant step forward in enhancing the quality and speed of housing delivery. This decision of the Maharashtra government needs to be welcomed as it is particularly beneficial for homebuyers with possession timelines being cut down without any compromise on build quality or safety. At Suraksha Smart City, we have built a precast facility and positioned ourselves at the forefront of modernization of construction in India. This progressive approach aligns perfectly with how Suraksha views the evolving demands of modern urban living, promising an improved construction ecosystem that benefits buyers and developers making affordable and durable homes more accessible across the state."

Precast follows a simple process where the construction process begins with a conventional plinth built on-site. Precast elements are transported to the site and once erected, joined and reinforced with grouts and screeds, strengthening the overall structure. The same process is repeated floor by floor, resulting in efficient and reliable completion of each tower. By contrast, conventional construction often faces delays due to weather, labour challenges and supervision gaps, making precast a game-changer in ensuring speed and quality for modern housing needs.

By investing in precast factory, Suraksha has redefined construction standards for large-scale townships in India such as Suraksha Smart City. This initiative underlines the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability and timely delivery, combining affordability with modern community living. In this way, Suraksha is leading the mechanization of construction in the country, enabling quality and speedy solutions to the growing demand.

About - Suraksha Smart City is setting new benchmarks for integrated living in Vasai. Strategically located just a short walk from the Vasai railway station, this expansive 362-acre township is poised to revolutionize the way Mumbaikars live, work, and thrive. Designed as a self-sustained, future-ready community, Suraksha Smart City integrates all essential urban conveniences--such as schools, colleges, hospitals, markets, playgrounds, and community centers--redefining modern urban living. Every aspect of the township is thoughtfully curated to create a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable lifestyle ecosystem. A key differentiator of Suraksha Smart City is its adoption of advanced precast construction technology.

