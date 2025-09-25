Swarovski Celebrates the Festival of Lights with a Joyful 2025 Diwali Collection

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana)/New Delhi [India], September 25: As the symbolic Festival of Lights approaches, Swarovski reveals a 2025 Diwali collection that recalls its rich heritage and shines with exquisite artistry.

Inspired by the shimmering lights of diyas, each design celebrates the joy of dressing up and the shared traditions of this special time of year.

Starring in this year's campaign is actor Rashmika Mandanna, who joins Swarovski as the new India Brand Ambassador. Known for her authenticity and undeniable charm, Rashmika reflects a confident and expressive new kind of icon - the perfect muse for a season that celebrates inner and outer light.

Rashmika Mandanna said: "Diwali is about light, love, and togetherness and this collection captures that spirit beautifully. Each piece feels personal yet striking something you can gift with love or wear to feel like your most confident self. I'm thrilled to begin this journey with Swarovski during such a meaningful time."

Bold statement pieces are complemented by intricately detailed designs that reflect the special glow of Diwali lights. The Mesmera family is at the heart of the capsule, its striking silhouettes and dramatically clustered crystals capturing the magic of the celebrations with a refined intensity. Jewelry from the Millenia, Idyllia, and Constella families along with signature timepieces are crafted to bring joy to gifts and self-gifting moments alike.

This festive season also marks a special milestone for Swarovski globally, as the brand celebrates its 130th anniversary and legacy of creativity, savoir-faire, and joyful extravagance.

The Swarovski Diwali 2025 collection is available at Swarovski boutiques across India and online at www.swarovski.com.

About Swarovski Masters of Light Since 1895 Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship that bring joy and celebrate individuality. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures, and sells the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home decor and crystals for Automotive. Swarovski Crystal Business has a global reach with approximately 6,600 points of sale, of which 2,300 are owned stores, in over 150 countries and employs 16,600 people. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is part of Swarovski's heritage. Today this legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion, and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact

