SwiftNLift Media Group Hosts Prestigious Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Udyog Sanman Purskar 2024 Event, Celebrating Entrepreneurial Excellence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 21: SwiftNLift Media Group proudly hosted the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Udyog Sanman Purskar 2024 on June 15, 2024, at Enrise by Sayaji Hotel. The event celebrated entrepreneurial excellence, featuring Marathi film actress Prathana Behare as the chief guest.

SwiftNLift Media Group, renowned for its dynamic approach and unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, proudly presented the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Udyog Sanman Purskar 2024 event at the prestigious Enrise by Sayaji Hotel, Sambhaji Nagar, on June 15, 2024. This highly anticipated event served as a remarkable platform to honor and celebrate the outstanding achievements of entrepreneurs in the Satara region.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed Marathi film actress Prathana Behare, who adorned the occasion as the chief guest. Under the exceptional leadership of Nilesh Sabe, CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, and his dedicated team, the event received accolades for its impeccable organization and execution, highlighting the group's dedication to uplifting businesses and recognizing the tireless efforts of individuals in the business community.

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Udyog Sanman Purskar 2024 event underscored SwiftNLift Media Group's unwavering commitment to providing influential platforms for entrepreneurs to showcase their accomplishments and contribute to the growth of their respective industries. Through diverse platforms, the group ensures that businesses receive the recognition they deserve, thereby fostering innovation and excellence within the business community.

Nilesh Sabe, CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support and appreciation received from the attendees. He reiterated the group's commitment to continuing its efforts in providing entrepreneurs with opportunities to excel and contribute to the economic development of the region.

"The overwhelming support and positive feedback from the attendees inspire us to continue our mission of recognizing and celebrating entrepreneurial excellence," said Sabe. "SwiftNLift Media Group remains steadfast in its mission to uplift businesses and promote a culture of innovation and achievement within the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar region."

The event witnessed a gathering of prominent individuals from the business community, who commended SwiftNLift Media Group's efforts in creating a meaningful and impactful platform for entrepreneurs. The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Udyog Sanman Purskar 2024 event not only celebrated success but also served as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, urging them to strive for excellence in their endeavors.

About SwiftNLift Media Group:

SwiftNLift Media Group is a leading media organization known for its dynamic approach and commitment to fostering innovation. With a focus on providing influential platforms for entrepreneurs to showcase their accomplishments, the group plays a pivotal role in recognizing and celebrating success within the business community. Through its diverse range of platforms, SwiftNLift Media Group continues to uplift businesses and promote a culture of excellence and achievement.

List of awardees

1. Gajanan Suresh Ghodke - Owner, Parvati Electrical Engineers and Contractor: Outstanding Electrical Contractor of the Year

2. Seema Jayant Saraf - Proprietor, Shandilya Techno Plast: Promotion of National Interest Through Energy Efficiency Initiatives

3. Vishnu Ramchandra Tompe - Owner, Stockup Financial: Stock Market Technical and Fundamental Analysis Institute

4. Sanjay Chandulal Bharuka - Owner, Shree Plywood Shopee: Best Plywood for Interior Design Applications

5. Krishna Kakasaheb Bakal - Chairman, Prabhat Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha LTD: Best Cooperative Society of The Year

6. Gajanan Tukaram Gawali - Proprietor, Gajanan Irrigation: Excellence in Irrigation Systems

7. Digambar Thengade and Rauf Pathan - Directors, Lokseva Paints Lokseva Business Group: Performance Achievement Award

8. Ajit Bhagwan Bade - MD, Bhagwangad Industries: Outstanding Quality Control in Electroplating

9. Ajinkya Dalal - Founder & CEO, Ataraxia Life Pvt. Ltd.: Young Entrepreneur of the Year

10. Piyush Satish Sankpal - Owner, Ayush Professional Salon: Best Men's Grooming Stylist/Artist

11. Suhas Kathar - Owner, VD Flag Company: Excellence in Flag Manufacturing

12. Altamash Rajmahamad Bagwan - CEO & Founder, ARB Engineers & Developers: Best Architectural Design

13. Komal Lahot Dulgaj - Owner, Komal Makeup Studio: Best Bridal Makeup Artist

14. Sharda Andhare - Makeup Artist, Saundarya Makeup Studio: Best Overall Makeup Artist

15. Santosh Madhav Dhasal - Founder, Sai Shruti Milk: Best Quality Milk

16. Vijay Kushivartai Shelke - Graduate Teacher, Zilla Parishad Primary School Gopalpur: Overall Excellence in Teaching

17. Surendra Chandrakumar Patni - Owner, Hotel Chandramohan: Excellence Customer Service in Hospitality Industry

18. Miss Sarika - IT Director, L-Saru's Communication: Customer Service Excellence Award

19. Ganesh Devchand Jadhav and Sunil Kisan Reshwal - Founder CEO & Co-Founder, MYTH ENTERPRISES: Innovation in Food Technology

20. Priti Patil - Owner, PC Enterprises RSP. Polybag Manufacturing Waluj MIDC Sajapur: Customer Service Excellence

21. Babasaheb Shyamrao Ambhure - Owner, AST Financial Multi-Service: Banking Excellence Award

22. Shriram Ganpure and Yogesh Jadhav - MD, Farmons Techno Pvt. Ltd.: Best Rainwater Harvesting Integration in Urban Planning

23. Dr Irfan Rauf - Founder & Managing Trustee, Kids IT World Group of School Aurangabad: Best Educator of The Year 2024

24. Sachin Ganraj Ganjare and Archana Sachin Ganjare- Directors, Jay Lakhma DMLT & Paramedical College Risod Dist Washim: Best Students in DMLT & Paramedical College

25. Pratik Ravindar Bhope - Founder & CEO, Sadguru Art: Most Innovative Design in Wood Art Acrylic Art and MDF Art

26. Er. Shaikh Javed Shaikh Qayyum - Managing Director, ENGENIUS PROJECT SOLUTION: Excellence in Housing Development Under PMAY Scheme

27. Rahul K. Shinde - Managing Director, Gayatri Electricals: Innovation in Electrical Technology

28. Dr Kisan Ghorsad Patil - Managing Director, Udyogpath Bharat Pvt. Ltd.: Best Subsidy Consultant

29. Er. Rahul Tarachand Surase - Owner, Balaji Hurda Farm & Organic Farming: Outstanding Agribusiness in Best Organic Farming

30. Prof. Vijay Gonge - Director, Take Up Science Institute: Award for Outstanding Contribution to Coaching

31. Dr Shital Mankape (Gonge) - Doctor, Vignaharta Clinic: Award for Best Clinic of De-addiction & Rehabilitation

32. Parashuram K. Kulkarni - CEO, Nature Institute for Welfare of Society (NIWAS): Outstanding Environmentalist Award for Marico Funded Jalashay Program

33. Rajendra Bhimrao Jadhav - Founder, Vijayraj Nursery: Best Native Plant Selection

34. Miss Mansi Rokade - Co-founder, Bear Cartel Share Market Classes: Outstanding Instructor of The Year

35. Sanjay Manohar Kumbefalkar - Project Director, Sankalp Vyasanmukti and Punarvasan Kendra, Beed: Leadership in Addiction Research Award

36. Pallavi Mukesh Kumawat - Owner, The Pulse Mehndi Art: Best Bridal Mehndi

37. Ashok Morsing Pawar and Ashok Bhimrao Solankar - Directors, Swayamshri Mahila Gramin Bigarsheti Sahakari Patsanstha: Lifetime Achievement Award

38. Bhalchandra Shivaji Gaikwad- Proprietor, Balaji Multi Services: Rising Star in Industrial Consulting

39. Akash Bhalchandra Gaikwad - Proprietor, Balaji Enterprises: Best Solar Service Provider

40. Janardhan Valmik Jadhav - Owner, Jay Janardan Photo World: Best Wedding Photographer

41. Yogesh Ramakant Karale - Owner, Saiganga Enterprises: Excellence in Tractor Sales

42. Rupali Gore - Makeup Artist, Avani Beauty Parlor Pathri: Most Creative Bridal Makeup

43. Abhishek Dinesh Parihar - Director, Parihar Milan Mithai Private Limited: Best Sweet Shop

44. Ravi Madhavrao Mutkule and Avinash Madhavrao Mutkule - Owners, Hotel Chhatrapati Family Garden Restaurant: Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

45. Shaikh Saleem - Owner, Maharashtra Kolhapuri Mahila Gruh Udyog: Best Spices Quality Award

46. Bhavana Narendra Soni - Director and Training Head, Smart Brain Abacus and Handwriting Pvt. Ltd.: Best Abacus Teacher Training Company

47. Shamshoddin Sayed - Founder & Director, HR Tech Genius World: Best Use of CSR Practices in IT Industry for "Tech Genius World"

48. Yogesh Wankhede - Founder & Director, Shivneri Agri & Biotech: Agri Business of The Year

49. Suresh Asaram Fulare - Proprietor, Om Clamping Solution: Entrepreneur of the Year

50. Dr Sameeksha Cholepatil (Khedkar) and Dr Vivek S. Rathod - Cosmetologists and Trichologists: Best Hair Transplant and Cosmetic Center, Innovator in Scalp Micropigmentation

51. Roshan Vilas Sawant - Owner, Aaptai Poultry Udyog: Best Poultry Producer

52. Dr Rupali Balasaheb Bhosle- CEO/Founder, Dreamers Point: Best Business Startup of The Year

53. Mahesh Uttamrao Kadam - Director, KADAM CAPITAL: Best Share Market Institute

54. Dr Ganesh Kalyanrao Patil Shinde - President, Dhanwantari Medical Foundation, Dr Shinde-Dhanwantari Hospital: Outstanding Public Health Initiative

55. Mahesh Changdev Deshmukh - Director, MD Mart: Best Overall MD Mart

56. Megha Shyam Shinde - Founder, Genius Academy Kamlapur and Ranjangao: Outstanding Teacher of the Year

57. Waseem Ehtesham Farooqui - Managing Director, W & D Construction Private Limited (EPC): Best Sustainable Construction Project

58. Dhiraj Kailas Gadekar - CEO, Tech Surya IT Solution: Emerging IT Company of The Year

59. Santosh K. Shejwal - Proprietor, Shejwal Plastic Industries: Best Innovation in Plastics Manufacturing

60. Dr Archana Sirsath-Shinde - Director, Prayas Multispeciality Hospital: Young Healthcare Leader of the Year

61. Mahesh Ganesh Dhembre- MD, Digital Enterprises: Best Digital Startup

Visit our website for upcoming award details : SwiftNLift Media Group

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)