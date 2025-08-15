Swiggy's Students Rewards Program Crosses 3 Lakh Enrollments, Signing up now made easier with valid physical College ID

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 15: Swiggy (Swiggy Ltd) (NSE: SWIGGY) (BSE: 544285), India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, today announced that it has rapidly expanded its Students Rewards Program to reach 3 lakh college students across 3,500 campuses within three months of launch. Additionally, the company shared that it has introduced sign up via physical College ID card for students. This upgrade ensures that students without a college email id can also avail the benefits of the Students Rewards Program. Students can simply search for the phrase "Identity card" on the app, upload a photo of their valid student ID card and get started.

For students, the benefits are designed to make every meal and grocery run lighter on the pocket. With Swiggy One Lite available at just ₹1 for three months, they can enjoy up to 67% off on food delivery orders, flat INR 225 off on select food orders, and flat INR 50 off on Instamart purchases. Dining out becomes even more affordable with an extra 20% off on restaurant bills, and those paying via BHIM can get an additional INR 40 off, making everyday cravings and essentials more budget-friendly.

From engineering labs to hostel corridors, food is a great unifier for students. We have seen some interesting trends over the last 3 months of the Students Rewards Program being live. While order volumes were highest in the metro cities, interestingly, more than one third of students who enrolled for the Students Rewards Program were from emerging towns like Manipal, Patiala, Dehradun and Mangaluru - marking popularity of this Rewards Program beyond metros.

Reflecting on the rapid growth of the program, Deepak Maloo, Vice President - Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy, said "The Student Rewards Program is a key part of Swiggy's larger effort to deliver greater value and convenience to young consumers. By expanding access to students who may not have a college email ID but can verify their identity with a valid college ID card, we aim to make the program even more inclusive and impactful--while deepening our presence across India's vibrant college ecosystem."

Swiggy Unveils Its First-Ever College Rankings 2025

In addition to this, Swiggy tapped into the pulse of students' food preferences across 8000 campuses and unveiled its first-ever College Rankings 2025. From midnight munchies to biryani binges, here's how students across India are making food a serious part of their college routine.

- VIT Vellore, AIMS New Delhi, and IIT Madras were Snack Lovers' Paradise with the highest snack orders.

- ISB Hyderabad, PGIMER Delhi, and Dr. DY Patil Medical College Pune topped the charts for protein-rich meals.

- Burgers continued to be amongst the favourites. The highest number of burger orders came from KIIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Bombay and IIT BHU Varanasi.

- The colleges with the most biryani orders were NIT Warangal, University of Hyderabad, Osmania University in Hyderabad, BITS Pilani Goa, and IIIT Hyderabad.

- Students of IIT Bhilai, BITS Pilani Hyderabad and Malla Reddy College Hyderabad clocked highest meals items in a single order.

- Thapar Institute (Patiala), IIIT (Hyderabad) and IIT (Kharagpur) redeemed the most Swiggy coupons.

