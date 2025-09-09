Symbiosis International and Deakin University Forge Landmark Partnership with Global Learning Hub in Pune

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) and Deakin University, Australia, reaffirm their long-standing partnership and dedication to inclusion, gender equity, and internationalisation by launching the Symbiosis-Deakin Global Learning Hub, a key Indo-Australian academic project. The Hub was officially launched today at Symbiosis Law School, Viman Nagar, Pune, with Professor Ian Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, Australia, and Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor of SIU, in attendance.

The Hub represents a landmark collaboration in education and research, designed to drive innovation, inclusion, and impact as a regional and global hub for entrepreneurial research and education.

Professor Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor of Deakin University, highlighted Deakin's deep and long-standing engagement with India, stating, " India is rapidly emerging as a leader in driving Industrial Revolution 4.0, and academic collaboration is vital to both maintain and accelerate growth."

Reaffirming the university's commitment to co-creating solutions for global challenges through education and research, he said, " By combining insights and aligning education with industry needs, we are working together to build a skilled, future-ready workforce."

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Principal Director, Symbiosis and Pro Chancellor, SIU, said, "The Symbiosis-Deakin Global Learning Hub is an outcome of the long-standing relationship that Deakin University, Australia, and Symbiosis International University, India, have. We have built this relationship on a very strong foundation of not just learning and teaching, but also on research and women's empowerment. We hope that this doesn't limit itself to the Indian soil, but this learning hub also expands to our Dubai campus."

The Symbiosis-Deakin Global Learning Hub is built on academic excellence and global collaboration, with a focus on education, research, and capability building. It will offer dual degrees, integrated master's programs, pathway arrangements, and global mobility opportunities.

A flagship tri-country model, it will enable students to study in three countries and graduate with dual qualifications and international experience.

On the research front, the Hub will advance gender-responsive and high-impact work through the Women and Inclusive Entrepreneurship and Research Alliance (WIERA), turning insights into evidence-based policy for systemic change. Alongside this, executive education, entrepreneurial training, and upskilling programs will help learners and professionals develop future-ready skills.

"At its core, the Symbiosis-Deakin Global Learning Hub is about opening doors for students and professionals. Whether through global degrees, international mobility, or skills training, it gives learners the chance to experience the world, gain multiple perspectives, and graduate with the confidence to succeed in global careers and drive meaningful change," said Ravneet Pawha, Vice President, Global Engagement and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University.

"We are proud to converge the Deakin ethos with the vision of SIU to create this outstanding platform for Indian students."

The Hub will be guided by an Advisory Board of senior leaders from Symbiosis International and Deakin and supported by an Academic Steering Committee. A dedicated, co-branded physical space at Symbiosis International University in Pune will serve as its operational hub.

Positioned as a leading Indo-Australian platform for education, research, and policy engagement, the Hub will go beyond its core mandate to produce high-impact outputs such as whitepapers and policy briefs, while also strengthening workforce capabilities through executive education and targeted upskilling aligned with industry and regional priorities.

About Deakin University:

Established in 1974, Deakin University has grown to become one of Australia's most progressive and globally connected institutions. Celebrating 50 years of impact, Deakin is recognised for its unique balance of excellence in education and research with a clear focus on creating real-world outcomes that benefit communities both locally and globally.

With four campuses across Australia, Deakin offers over 300 industry-relevant courses, designed to equip students with the skills they need for future success.

As Australia's #1 university for overall educational experience, Deakin stands out for its strong digital engagement, practical learning, and career-focused outcomes.

