SynaXG, Aethertek, and Metanoia Announce Industry's Powered FR2 Open RAN Solution

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], June 4: SynaXG, Aethertek, and Metanoia today announced the industry's powered end-to-end AI-RAN-enabled FR2 5G network solution, integrating SynaXG's AI-RAN Central Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) software running on Nvidia DGX Spark AI servers with Metanoia and Aethertek's advanced FR2 radio platform.

The solution delivers a fully integrated AI-RAN architecture combining cloud-native RAN intelligence, high-performance FR2 radio technology, and accelerated deployment capabilities for OEM and ODM partners.

"Metanoia is our premier radio technology partner for both FR1 and FR2 solutions," said Xin Huang, CEO of SynaXG. "By working closely with Metanoia, our CU/DU solutions for AI-RAN are fully pre-integrated with Metanoia reference platforms. This provides out-of-the-box pre-integration for advanced features such as Zero-Touch Provisioning, FR2 beam steering, and NR-DC to all of Metanoia's ODMs customers, greatly enabling their TTM by using Metanoia's semi-turnkey SDK."

At the heart of the solution is Albizia, a jointly developed FR2 radio platform featuring Metanoia's MT2824 5G baseband SoC, MT3812 IF/RF transceiver, and Aethertek's Nova Antenna-in-Module (AiM) technology.

"The Albizia FR2 development platform co-developed with Aethertek and Metanoia and integrated with SynaXG AI-RAN CU/DU servers brings full-featured FR2 to ODM partners, including beam steering and NR-DC end-end solution," said Perry Lin, Director of Business Development at Aethertek. "This meets end-customer system feature expectations with very quick TTM."

The combined solution supports key advanced 5G capabilities, including:

* 400 MHz FR2 channel bandwidth

* End-to-end beam steering control

* NR Dual Connectivity (NR-DC)

* Simultaneous FR1 and FR2 connectivity for enhanced user throughput and coverage

* AI-RAN deployment on GPU-accelerated server infrastructure

"We are excited to partner with SynaXG and Aethertek to bring AI-RAN and FR2 innovation to the market," said Dr. Stewart Wu, CEO of Metanoia. "Combining Metanoia's 5G silicon, Aethertek's mmWave antenna, and SynaXG's AI-native CU/DU platform, Albizia enables ODMs to rapidly develop next-generation wireless infrastructure."

About Metanoia

Metanoia Communications specializes in Software-Defined Radio (SDR) and integrated 5G chipsets for Open RAN. Its silicon and software accelerate product development while ensuring compliance with 3GPP and O-RAN standards.

Contact

sales@metanoia-comms.com

About SynaXG

SynaXG is a Singapore-based pioneer in AI-native Radio Access Networks (AI-RAN). Its platform combines 5G RAN and AI workloads on commercial hardware, enabling efficient networks for 5G-Advanced and 6G.

Contact

contact@synaxg.com

About Aethertek

Aethertek develops mmWave and phased-array antenna solutions for wireless networks. Its FR2 and antenna integration expertise enables customers to deploy high-performance, open, interoperable 5G infrastructure.

Contact

Perrylin@aether-tek.com

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