Synechron Acquires Dreamix, a Digital Product Development and Software Engineering Firm Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria

New York [US]/ London [UK]/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India]/ Sofia [Bulgaria], April 4: Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on financial services and technology organizations, announced its acquisition of Dreamix, a custom software development company founded in 2006. Dreamix, headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, is a bespoke end-to-end software engineering and digital product/application development company. Dreamix caters to the customized needs of an array of globally renowned enterprise clients across key industries, including Aviation, Transportation, RegTech, FinTech, ESG and Healthcare. The acquisition of Dreamix was completed on March 26, 2024.

This business combination enables the two companies to align synergies under a common theme of building and successfully delivering first-class, modern business solutions to clients, with their unique business needs as the top focus. Synechron's DNA, which includes a drive for creating innovative, digitally forward, and cutting-edge solutions, strategically integrates with Dreamix's depth of experience across multiple technologies and platforms within the software engineering lifecycle. Moreover, this tie up also facilitates Synechron's further development of outsourcing services with Dreamix as Bulgaria continues to be one of the leaders in the European region for digital product engineering. Technology Holdings acted as the financial advisor to Dreamix on the transaction.

Faisal Husain, Synechron Co-founder and CEO, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Dreamix into the Synechron family. The bedrock of our two companies' founding visions, as well as our similar cultures and focused core values, enable us to unite our strengths to bring value-added benefits to an expanded roster of audiences. With the synergy of our businesses, we can provide deep IT expertise to a range of both existing and new customers who can realize their objectives for optimal digitized operating platforms and customized business solutions."

Stoyan Mitov, Dreamix's CEO, said, "We are very excited to be a part of the highly valued and client trusted global Synechron team. We are enthusiastic to join our forces under this new partnership, as we each leverage our passionate teams and collective abilities to provide top notch services to a combination of client enterprises."

About Synechron:

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 13,500+, and has 48 offices in 19 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

About Dreamix

Dreamix is a leading digital product development and software engineering company that offers IT services across multiple sectors such as Healthcare, Fintech, Logistics, Aviation, Media and ESG. Its roster of clients includes top companies across Europe and the US. Dreamix has industry leading expertise in 35+ technologies and platforms across the digital product development and software engineering lifecycle. What we're most proud of is the culture in our company that celebrates collective effort, knowledge sharing and high expertise. For more information about the company, please visit the company's website or LinkedIn community.

