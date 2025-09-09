T-CHIP Submits Semiconductor Roadmap to Telangana Government

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9: In a landmark move to position Telangana at the forefront of India's semiconductor revolution, Mr. Sundeep Kumar Makthala, Chairman & MD of T-CHIP (Technology Chip Innovation Program), today submitted a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) on semiconductors to the Hon'ble Minister for IT & Industries, Shri D. Sridhar Babu, at the Telangana Secretariat.

The Minister appreciated the T-CHIP delegation for their well-researched and detailed study report, underscoring its importance for Telangana's ambitions to become a semiconductor hub. The DPR, based on the T-CHIP delegation's high-level visits to Taiwan and Hong Kong, captures strategic insights from global leaders including TSMC, ARM,

The delegation's interactions included global giants such as TSMC, ARM, Synopsys, Faraday Technology, PUFsecurity, PUFacademy, GUS Technology, LiteMax, Supermicro, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU), Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI), and participation in TAIROS (Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show). These engagements provided deep insights into advanced chip design, secure architectures, manufacturing models, and cutting-edge applications across sectors.

The DPR proposes a Four-Pillar Semiconductor Strategy to drive this mission forward:

1 . Talent Development - Training 1,000 professors and 10,000 students in semiconductor technologies to address the global shortage of 1.5 million professionals by 2030, including India's requirement of 85,000 skilled experts.

2. Design - Establishing design hubs with access to state-of-the-art EDA tools and IP libraries in partnership with global leaders like ARM and Synopsys.

3. Manufacturing - Drawing inspiration from TSMC and Faraday's models, while integrating secure frameworks from PUFsecurity.

4. Applications - Leveraging collaborations in EV batteries (GUS Technology), transparent displays (LiteMax), AI-ready servers (Supermicro), and advanced robotics (TAIROS) to boost industrial adoption.

Mr. Makthala emphasized that Telangana, under the vision of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy and the leadership of Minister Sridhar Babu, is poised to become the launchpad for India's semiconductor revolution. The model, while rooted in Telangana, is designed to be replicated globally, with active dialogues underway in the UAE, Malaysia, and other Asian and Middle Eastern countries, making Telangana a bridge for international semiconductor collaboration.

