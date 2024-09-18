Tabeer India Introduces Celestia Collection at London Fashion Week: A Celebration of Vintage Elegance

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], September 18: Tabeer India, synonymous with timeless elegance and exquisite craftsmanship, made a remarkable debut at London Fashion Week with its much-anticipated Celestia Collection. A celebration of luxury, culture, and modern sophistication, the collection draws inspiration from the iconic 1980s European era, paying tribute to the glamor, elegance, and compassion that defined the women of that time. The Celestia Collection is more than just a showcase of fashion; it's a love letter to a bygone era where elegance reigned supreme. Blending the essence of 1980s power dressing with the ethereal beauty of the New Romantics movement, the collection presents a neo-European aesthetic that juxtaposes beauty with strength, capturing the cosmic allure of celestial bodies. Tabeer India masterfully transforms the warmth, hope, and compassion of the 80s into stardust silhouettes, creating a collection that feels both timeless and contemporary.

Crafted with a dedication to quality and sustainability, the Celestia Collection features an array of luxurious materials, from flowy silk organzas and sleek Italian suiting fabrics to sumptuous silk satins and metallic satin lycra. Each fabric embodies the dual focus on tradition and innovation, a signature of Tabeer India's designs. Sustainability is at the core of this collection, with eco-friendly processes used to minimize waste and reduce the environmental footprint, ensuring that luxury fashion remains responsible. Contemporary embroidery techniques--ombre effects, sequins, kardanas, crystals, and Swarovski elements--bring each piece to life with a modern yet luxurious flair.

Standout pieces in the Celestia Collection include blazers paired with block-pleated textured skirts and waistcoats styled with ankle-length embellished skirts. These signature looks capture the perfect fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary edge, offering a fresh perspective on classic power dressing. Every piece is thoughtfully crafted, appealing to today's discerning fashion connoisseurs.

The Celestia Collection draws from diverse cultural, artistic, and historical influences, merging the glamour of 1980s European women with the elegance and compassion of the Orient. A color palette inspired by the beauty of cosmic nebulae blends dark and vibrant tones with metallic and iridescent hues, evoking the luxury of celestial wonders.

London Fashion Week was the natural choice for the debut of the Celestia Collection. As a global fashion capital, London perfectly encapsulates the blend of tradition and innovation that defines Tabeer India's designs. The brand aims to connect with a global audience that values the harmony of heritage and modernity. This prestigious event allows Tabeer India to make a statement that transcends fashion, embodying the timeless refinement of the past while embracing the future.

The launch of the Celestia Collection at London Fashion Week marks a pivotal moment in Tabeer India's journey toward global recognition. By stepping onto this international stage, the brand aims to expand its reach, forge new collaborations, and bring its unique combination of tradition and modernity to an even wider audience.

Designed for the modern woman, the Celestia Collection speaks to those who appreciate sophistication and contemporary style. Confident, bold, and with a deep appreciation for art and culture, these women are the heart of the Celestia Collection.

With a price range starting from INR 50,000 for accessible pieces to INR 200,000 for intricate statement outfits, the Celestia Collection offers something for every fashion enthusiast. Each piece is a testament to Tabeer India's commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovative design.

"As we debut at London Fashion Week, we step forward with a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the pursuit of dreams, turning visions into reality," says Palak D Arya, founder of Tabeer India. "The Celestia Collection is a celebration of timeless elegance and modern sophistication, a tribute to the women who inspire us and the rich cultural heritage that shapes our designs."

Through the Celestia Collection, Tabeer India conveys a message of empowerment, elegance, and cultural pride. The collection reflects the strength and beauty of women while embracing modernity. By bridging the past and present, Tabeer India hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams fearlessly and celebrate the heritage that defines us today.

Follow on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tabeerindia?igsh=bTkxcWJpc3loZGhz

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)