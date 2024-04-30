Tagore Almeida's 'The Goan Who Sold His Feni' is a joyful take on all things, Life, Laughter, and Feni

PNN

Goa [India], April 30: Prominent Goan artist Tagore Almeida embarks on a new creative chapter with the release of his second book, 'The Goan Who Sold His Feni'. This captivating work transports readers on a journey through time and space, weaving together themes of rebellion, romance, and philosophical inquiry with the potency of a well-aged Feni - Goa's celebrated cashew apple spirit.

Almeida, renowned for his distinctive storytelling approach showcased at prestigious national and international film festivals like Cannes, delves into his Goan heritage in The Goan Who Sold His Feni. From profound questions about life's purpose to witty social commentary, each verse exemplifies Almeida's unwavering spirit and mastery of language.

Balancing profound themes with humor, Almeida's writing promises to evoke laughter. Whether recounting personal struggles or satirizing human nature's quirks, his verses offer a refreshing perspective, akin to a cool breeze on a sweltering day. Drawing inspiration from the everyday, he invites readers on a journey filled with laughter, self-reflection, and the occasional existential musing - after all, life wouldn't be quite the same without a touch of drama.

Through his clever wordplay and witty observations, Almeida captures the essence of the human experience with undeniable charm. His ability to find humor in the mundane and absurd showcases his keen insight into the complexities of existence. With each verse, Almeida invites readers to not only chuckle at life's absurdities but also to ponder the deeper meanings behind his playful facade.

Celebrating the launch of his book, Tagore Almeida, Author and Filmmaker, said, "From teenage crushes and existential quests to heartbreak and the fight for equality, writing, for me, has been a constant companion for decades. In The Goan Who Sold His Feni, I revisit these experiences, infusing them with humor and a touch of rebellion. This book is a culmination of searching for meaning - in love, life, and the divine - and ultimately finding it within myself."

"Growing up in Goa instilled a deep sense of unity in me. I have always strived to champion this thought. While I may not change the world, I attempt to touch the lives of those people that I meet. The Goan Who Sold His Feni reflects this belief, advocating for a world where we see ourselves as one - one world, one faith, one race, one color, just different faces." he added.

Looking ahead, Almeida is already planning his next book, a collection of inspirational stories inspired by his podcast series "A Pint of Imbecile Wisdom." These everyday tales, as he describes them, are a testament to the power of ordinary people to achieve extraordinary things.

Available for purchase across all major online retailers, The Goan Who Sold His Feni promises a captivating exploration of emotions, guided by the masterful storytelling of Tagore Almeida.

Pre-order your copy today! https://amzn.in/d/4IZQ2KU

About Tagore Almeida:

Tagore Almeida is a multifaceted artist, celebrated for his work as a filmmaker and storyteller. Originally from Agar Waddo in Calangute, Almeida's artistic journey began under the influence of his father, a former journalist and admirer of Rabindranath Tagore. His unique approach to narrative has garnered international recognition, with screenings at prominent film festivals. The Goan Who Sold His Feni marks his second foray into the literary world. Almeida's passion lies in promoting equality and respect for all. This philosophy, reflected in his motto "one world, one faith, one race, one colour, just a different face," permeates his work. www.tagorealmeida.com

