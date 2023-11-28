Talent Connected Worldwide Voted As "Best Immigration Company"

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 28: Once again Talent Connected Worldwide writes history with the best immigration company award. In an industry often overshadowed by scams and fraudulent practices, Talent Connected Worldwide has distinguished itself by being a beacon of trust and excellence in immigration services. A back-to-back award-winning company for the third time, Talent Connected Worldwide has once again proved its authenticity in the immigration sector. Their transparency and client satisfaction have earned the company the prestigious title of 'Best Immigration Company in India 22-23' by Business Connect Magazine. At the award ceremony held on October 26, 2023, the company clinched this esteemed award, solidifying its top position in the immigration industry.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The selection process for 'Best Immigration Company in India 22-23' involved the study of hundreds of companies in the industry, evaluating them on parameters such as success rate, client satisfaction rate, global rating, ethical business practices, and transparency in operations among others.

The co-founder of Talent Connected Worldwide Hemant Dhariyal, said, "It's a great achievement that we have won this award back-to-back for the last 3 years. Our company will keep providing secure and authentic services to grow the trust of clients."

The other co-founder, Rachal Sidhu, stated, "Our focus encompasses three primary areas: immigration, international employment, and international education. We are dedicatedly striving to enhance and improve our services for our clients."

The Managing Director and co-founder, Devdatt Dhariyal, said, "Our commitment to excellence combined with personalized guidance and transparent processes ensures that each client's aspirations for a global future are met with the highest standards of professionalism and expertise."

There are several reasons why thousands of clients trust and choose Talent Connected Worldwide.

CICC Recognized: The company has reached several milestones because of the fact that it's one of the few Canadian government recognized, CICC/ICCRC certified immigration consultancy companies in India. Thus, this is the reason why they are one of the best immigration consultants in Delhi.

15+ Years of Experience: This company has been making dreams come true for thousands of clients since 2008. With headquarters in Mississauga, Canada, and corporate offices in India in Connaught Place, Nehru Place, and Noida, they have highly experienced immigration experts delivering solid advice to their clients.

100% Transparency: They deliver in-detail information covering every aspect of the immigration and visa process, which amplifies clients' trust and confidence. Their work ethics and successful track record proves their authenticity and expertise in the immigration industry.

Client Satisfaction: They deliver client satisfaction along with 100% privacy and secure documentation processes. Over 23,000 clients have trusted them after seeing their visa success rate.

Free Advice to Over 3 Lakh Aspirants: They have provided free consultation and international career guidance to 3.2 lakh candidates till now. Thousands of candidates are thriving in their international career and have been able to make the right career decision because of them.

Talent Connected Worldwide holds expertise in:

They specialize in Canadian immigration, including various policies and programs, the Express Entry System, Provincial Nominee Programs, family sponsorship, and work and study permits among others as mentioned on their website (https://www.tc-ww.com/). However, their expertise goes beyond Canada, covering immigration services for Australia and Europe as well. They assist in obtaining skilled and unskilled visas, family visas, work permits, and study abroad admissions and visas.

They have a strong network with over 800 foreign universities that help students enroll in courses abroad, enhancing their career prospects.

Whether it's individuals seeking to expand their business ventures abroad, entrepreneurs aspiring to build a successful career overseas, or travelers willing to explore different countries, this company has proven to be valuable in helping clients secure various types of visas.

Upon interviewing some of their clients, we received excellent feedback.

Kartik Mohan, who received his Canada PR last month said, "Talent Connected Worldwide provided brilliant services. They were transparent throughout all the paperwork."

Aryan Agrawal, who recently obtained his study visa said, "I consulted with many consultants, but most of them were fraudsters. But after contacting this company, I received my study visa easily."

Rishabh Patel, who received his European work permit said, "I am happy that this company not only guided me thoroughly but also provided me with all information about the process. I got my European work permit!"

Gurleen Kaur said, "My husband has been working in Canada. We both wanted to settle together in Canada. This company helped me obtain my spouse visa 2 months ago, and now I am very happy that I can live with my husband."

Amanpreet Singh, recently received his visitor visa stated, "I wanted to visit Canada but could not find a trustworthy consultancy for this. But when I contacted this company, I received my visitor visa very easily."

For authentic and trustworthy immigration services, Talent Connected Worldwide can help you achieve your dreams. To contact them, here's their phone number +91 844 838 6496. Or you can also email them at info@tc-ww.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)