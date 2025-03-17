TalentSprint Launches High-Impact Generative AI Program for Professionals

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17: TalentSprint, a global leader in DeepTech education, has announced an executive-friendly, four-month Generative AI Foundations and Applications program. Designed for both emerging and current working professionals, the program offers cutting-edge AI skills and hands-on experience in the rapidly evolving world of Generative AI.

With the Generative AI market projected to reach $200 billion by 2032 and AI-generated data expected to account for 10% of all data by 2025, industries worldwide are shifting from data analysis to AI-driven content generation. The demand for professionals with expertise in AI innovation has never been higher.

TalentSprint's GenAI program empowers participants to stay ahead in this AI revolution. Covering AI fundamentals to advanced applications, the industry-aligned curriculum includes architectures, prompt engineering, retrieval-augmented generation, AI agents, and operationalizing AI applications, culminating in a real-world capstone project. The program features 100% live, online interactive sessions led by expert faculty, with a strong emphasis on weekly labs, case studies, and hands-on projects. Participants also gain proficiency in over 10 industry-leading AI tools, equipping them to drive AI innovation in their fields.

Anurag Bansal, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said, "Generative AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace. Our program is designed to help professionals not just keep up but lead this revolution, applying AI to solve real-world challenges across diverse sectors."

TalentSprint's program caters to professionals at different career stages. Emerging professionals will be able to gain a strong foundation in Generative AI, building job-ready portfolios through hands-on projects, real-world applications, and exposure to cutting-edge AI tools--enhancing their employability in AI-driven industries. Working professionals will be able to upskill in AI-driven decision-making, automation, and innovation, staying ahead as Generative AI transforms industries. The program equips them to drive efficiency, unlock new career opportunities, and remain competitive in an AI-first world.

Backed by 15+ years of DeepTech education expertise, TalentSprint has empowered over 250,000 professionals. This new program reaffirms TalentSprint's commitment to building future-ready AI talent, ensuring professionals are equipped to thrive in an AI-driven world. For more details, visit talentsprint.com/course/generative-ai

About TalentSprint

Established in 2010, TalentSprint is a part of the NSE group and a global deeptech education company powered by AI that brings transformational bootcamps and innovative learning programs to modern-day professionals who aspire to future-proof themselves with deep expertise. TalentSprint partners with top-tier academic institutions and big tech global corporations to create futuristic programs and deliver remarkable outcomes. Its AI-powered platform ipearl.ai, seamlessly blends world-class academic rigor with industry-leading practitioner experience. The company's learner engagement rates and high customer delight scores make it a leading player in the industry. For more information, visit talentsprint.com.

