Tamara Leisure Experiences Strengthens Board with Appointment of Ms. Shalini Warrier as Independent Director

New Delhi [India], October 23: Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd. today announced the appointment of Ms. Shalini Warrier as Independent Director to its Board of Directors, further reinforcing the company's focus on robust corporate governance and strategic growth.

With over three decades of leadership experience in the banking and financial services sector, Ms. Warrier brings extensive expertise in financial management, digital transformation, and strategic governance. Her appointment reflects Tamara's commitment to integrating strong financial oversight and future-ready governance practices as it continues to expand across the hospitality and allied sectors.

Ms. Warrier currently serves as Co-Promoter and Chief Executive Officer of Gosree Finance Limited (GFL), a rapidly growing non-banking financial company (NBFC) based in Kochi, Kerala. Prior to this, she served as Executive Director on the Board of Federal Bank from January 2020 to May 2025, where she led the bank's retail operations and digital banking initiatives. Her leadership in driving digital innovation and customer-centric transformation positioned Federal Bank as a frontrunner in India's evolving financial landscape.

A Chartered Accountant and Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers, Ms. Warrier has also held senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank across India, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, and the UAE.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. S. D. Shibulal, Chairman, Tamara Leisure Experiences, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Shalini Warrier to our Board. Her deep expertise in finance, digital innovation, and governance will play a pivotal role in strengthening Tamara's strategic direction and operational excellence."

Ms. Warrier's induction adds further depth to Tamara's Board, enhancing its capabilities in financial stewardship and strategic oversight as the company accelerates its growth across domestic and international markets.

About Tamara Leisure Experiences

Tamara Leisure Experiences is an award-winning hospitality group committed to the philosophy of People, Planet, and Profit - Thriving Together. The company's diverse portfolio of resorts, hotels, and wellness centers embodies the principles of sustainability, community engagement, and exceptional guest experiences. Every property under the Tamara umbrella is designed to harmonize with nature and local culture, offering enriching stays that combine comfort, care, adventure, and wellbeing.

