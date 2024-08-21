Tanishq Partners with Flam to Launch India's First Mixed Reality Print Ad for Tanishq Festival of Diamonds

SMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21: Tanishq, India's largest jewelry retail brand from the house of Tata, has teamed up with Flam, a prominent mixed-reality platform, to create the brand's first-ever mixed reality (MR) print advertisement led by Tanishq's digital partner, Hiveminds Innovative Market Solutions, the Digital specialist unit of Madison World. This innovative campaign is centered around the celebrating special moments of Raksha Bandhan with their Festival of Diamonds campaign, and was brought to life with a collaboration between Tanishq, Flam, and Hiveminds. Readers can scan the QR code on the newspaper ad with their smartphones, bringing the static visual to life with dynamic video content. This unique experience allows viewers to delve into an immersive video experience with a heartwarming message, and seamlessly navigate Tanishq's online store to explore their wide variety of diamond jewelry. Beyond showcasing the products, this approach dictates a narrative that forges emotionally connected with the audience.

Today's consumer seeks to immerse themselves in interactive experiences when it comes to buying jewelry. Recognizing this need, Flam has leveraged mixed reality technology, to transform a traditional print ad into a dynamic and immersive visual that resonates with both tech-savvy younger generations and those who value time-honored traditions. "Launching this mixed reality campaign with Tanishq was a dream come true for us," said Shourya Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Flam. "We've always believed in the power of Mixed Reality to revolutionize brand-consumer interactions. And this collaboration between Tanishq and us demonstrates how mixed reality can breathe new life into traditional advertising. This will open up endless possibilities for storytelling and customer engagement."

Flam's contribution to this project goes beyond just technological implementation. Pelki Tshering the CMO Tanishq commented on the initiative, saying, "This innovative blend of print and mixed reality shifts traditional media to mobile-first content, transforming how people engage with brands. By creating immersive experiences using mixed reality, we enable consumers to interact with and explore our campaigns and products seamlessly, while bridging the gap between traditional and digital worlds."

Aparna Thakur, Senior Vice President, Client Success, HiveMinds, added, "It has always been our endeavor at HiveMinds to bring the latest ad formats and technologies to our clients through the right partners, while keeping the brand and the consumer at the core of the media strategy. This collaboration on a mixed reality initiative was the perfect gateway to marry digital and traditional media experiences seamlessly for Tanishq, adding to our list of innovative and category-first media opportunities explored together."

Through this unique initiative, Tanishq, Flam, and Hiveminds are not only ushering in a new era of festive celebrations but also establishing a new standard for innovative and engaging advertising in the digital landscape. As more brands begin to appreciate the possibilities offered by mixed reality, we can anticipate an increase in interactive and immersive campaigns that merge physical and digital experiences, thereby transforming the landscape of print advertising and marketing.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)