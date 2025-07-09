Tanishq Returns to Paris Couture Week with 'Radiance in Rhythm' Collection, its Third Consecutive Showcase Styled with Celebrated Designer Rahul Mishra

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 9: Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, made a dazzling return to Paris Couture Week for the third time, reinforcing its global presence and design leadership as the official jewellery partner for renowned Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Building on its acclaimed debut in 2023, Tanishq returns to the international stage with a collection that is an ode to design intricacy and innovation, setting a new benchmark on the global platform through the brilliance of natural diamonds.

The show celebrated the romance of natural diamonds and artisanal finesse, brought to life through bold silhouettes and an intricate design language. The collection featured an exquisite assortment of precious and semi-precious gemstones - from the rare luminosity of orange sapphires and the velvety richness of tanzanite to the vivid intensity of large emeralds, the fervent fire of rubies, and the radiant brilliance of tourmalines. Accents of citrine, aquamarine, tsavorite, malachite, and amethyst added further depth, with each gemstone handpicked for its exceptional beauty and thoughtfully composed into patterns that were both distinguished and innovative. Only 5% of natural diamonds worldwide meet the exceptional standards required for this selection. These rarest of the rare diamonds are meticulously chosen for their flawless symmetry and precision cuts, delivering a radiance that elevates every ensemble into a statement of excellence and craftsmanship. These stones were masterfully crafted into bold, evocative silhouettes that paid tribute to wearable art.

In this seamless collaboration with Rahul Mishra's Couture showcase in Paris, each jewel on display merged beautifully with the designer's visionary ensembles - creating a romantic harmony of fashion and fine jewellery. The couture collection took inspiration from the seven stages of love - beginning with the first bloom of attraction, traversing through infatuation, surrender, reverence, and devotion, and culminating in obsession and the eternal farewell. Each stage was represented through intricate embroidery, celestial motifs, architectural silhouettes, and ethereal fabrics, echoing the emotional cadence of love itself - paired along with exquisite Tanishq natural diamonds and gemstones that elevated each look with timeless brilliance and meaning.

These exceptional stones were elevated through expressive modulations, including the use of fancy-cut diamonds in select pieces, adding a distinctive sparkle and enhancing the individuality of each jewel. High on design intricacy, every creation was the result of elaborate planning, extensive man-hours, prominent settings and uncompromising attention to detail, transforming each piece into a poetic expression of gemstones through artisanship and creative excellence.

Speaking on this association, Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq, said, "At Tanishq, we have always believed in the power of jewellery to transcend cultures and speak a universal design language. Our third outing in Paris is a celebration of India's rich craftsmanship, expressed through rare natural diamonds. Partnering with Rahul Mishra allowed us to create a seamless narrative of luxury, one that is rooted yet reimagined for the global stage. This partnership underscores our expanding international presence and our unwavering commitment to celebrating the world's most exquisite natural diamonds as eternal symbols of beauty, meaning, and innovation. Through such endeavours, we aspire to continue bridging cultures and creating stories that resonate profoundly with discerning collectors and connoisseurs across the world."

On the inspiration and design, Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited, said, "Radiance in Rhythm is a bold design statement - a tribute to the woman who is confident, creative, and unapologetically herself. Each piece is brought to life through bold silhouettes, intricate craftsmanship, and the brilliance of rare natural diamonds. To present this collection at Paris Couture Week - a global epicentre of fashion and artistry - was a proud milestone for us. It allowed us to share Tanishq's evolved design language with the world: one that celebrates expression, honours legacy, and continues to push the boundaries of contemporary jewellery."

Rahul Mishra, Founder and Creative Director added, "At the heart Rahul Mishra and Tanishq's design philosophy lies an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship that draws from India's deep-rooted narratives and speaks to a global audience. Over the years, our association has grown organically, driven by a shared passion to celebrate the extraordinary potential of Indian artistry on the world stage. The showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week is not just a collaboration but a reflection of what's possible when exceptional attention to detail, rare diamonds, and design innovation come together with a long-term vision to take our shared cultural legacy to new heights."

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 500+ exclusive boutiques in more than 300 cities.

Rahul Mishra, the first Indian designer to be invited to showcase at the Paris Haute Couture Week was also the winner of International Woolmark Prize in 2014. He was conferred the insignia of 'Chevalier de Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government in November 2023.

Rooted in the philosophy of sustainability, his work reimagines fashion as an agent of social change - fostering participation and uplifting India's artisan communities. Through his couture house and pret-a-porter label, AFEW Rahul Mishra, he envisions luxury not merely as consumption, but as a celebration of collective craftsmanship.

Described by Suzy Menkes as a "national treasure" and praised by the late Franca Sozzani for "highlighting the best and most peculiar features of his homeland," Rahul's creations resonate across cultures. With six flagship stores in India and a growing global presence, his brand embodies 'mindful luxury,' where purpose guides process and each garment becomes a living narrative of human hands and heritage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)