Tanla Announces Third Quarter Results for FY25

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22: Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY25.

Key Metrics: Third Quarter (October - December 2024)

- Revenue was at Rs 1,000 Cr, flat QoQ

- Gross profit was at Rs 261 Cr, gross margin was at 26.1%

- EBITDA was at Rs 163 Cr, EBITDA margin was at 16.3%

- Profit after tax was at Rs 119 Cr, profit after tax margin was at 11.8%

- Earnings per share at Rs 8.82

- Free cash flow of Rs 217 Cr and cash balance at Rs 921 Cr

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "Our strategic investments in OTT and the scaling of our platforms are enabling us to navigate changing market dynamics effectively. We delivered one billion RCS messages in a month, demonstrating our ability to scale. We also generated a robust free cash flow of Rs 217 Cr (183% of PAT) in this quarter."

Significant events during the quarter:

- Delivered one billion RCS business messages in a month, making us one of the leading global players

- We were recognized as the 'RCS Growth Partner of the Year 2024' by Google

- We were the first to launch and implement PE/TM binding on our Trubloq platform

- We scored 74 in the S & P Global ESG Scores also commonly known as DJSI scores, up from 68 in 2023

- Appointed Ms. Naiyya Saggi as an Independent Director to the Board

- In line with our capital allocation policy of 30% dividend payout of our consolidated profit after tax, the Board has approved an interim dividend of Rs6 per share

Read our Shareholder Report here. https://bit.ly/40EfrDw

Earnings Conference Call

Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results on January 22, 2025, at 4.30 PM IST.

For any additional information, please contact:

Ritu Mehta

Director- Investor relations

ritu.mehta@tanla.com

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India), Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,000 enterprises across various industries, including global tech giants like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla is recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS and is ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times. Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.

