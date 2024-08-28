Tanla implements TRAI's Directive: Pioneering SMS Scam Protection with URL and Callback Number Whitelisting

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Tanla Platforms Limited, India's leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), has announced the launch of Registration.ai, a new module under its industry-leading platform, Trubloq. This launch at the Global Fintech Fest, Mumbai is a direct response to the recent directives issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), dated August 20, 2024, aimed at curbing the misuse of messaging services and protecting consumers from fraudulent practices. This launch makes Tanla the first player to launch a solution in line with TRAI's directive. Our studies reveal that phishing is a major threat in India, now ranking third globally, with scams targeting every segment of society, from the privileged to the underprivileged. SMS has emerged as the primary channel for scam origination contributing to monthly attacks of over 200 million, before subsequently transitioning to other channels such as voice and OTT (over-the-top) messaging channels for closure. Registration.ai is positioned as a critical tool in this fight, designed to ensure that all messaging activities comply with the latest regulatory standards, while also enhancing user experience.

Key Features of Registration.ai on Trubloq:

* Registration: Comprehensive registration and whitelisting of all CTAs (URLs, phone numbers, WhatsApp links) on the DLT platform. Powered by AI, the module ensures robust protection against spoofing and brand identity appropriation.

* URL Shortener: Integrated within the DLT system, this feature enhances user experience by providing a secure and traceable URL shortening service.

* Scrubbing: Blocks SMS containing non-whitelisted CTAs, effectively preventing scams and protecting users.

Uday Reddy, CEO, Founder and Chairman of Tanla Platforms Limited, stated "With the launch of Registration.ai, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to create a secure messaging environment. This module is not just a compliance tool but a proactive measure to protect our citizens and uphold the integrity of digital communication."

"We listen closely to the entire ecosystem. Our expertise in building sustainable and innovative solutions has allowed us to be ready in no time with this new directive. The Registration.ai module reflects our commitment to addressing the critical needs of regulators, subscribers, telecom operators and enterprises alike, ensuring a secure and trustworthy digital world." added Puneet Gupta, Director-Products of Tanla Platforms Limited.

