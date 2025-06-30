Tanla Strengthens Senior Leadership with Strategic AI and Customer Success Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30: Tanla, a global CPaaS leader, has announced strategic senior management appointments aimed at strengthening its leadership for the next phase of growth. By realigning its executive team, investing in AI, data analytics, and secure platforms, and continuing to empower group companies Karix and ValueFirst, Tanla is sharpening its focus on customer success and innovation.

Senior Management Appointments and Elevations

Anshuman Kar joins Tanla as Chief Customer Officer. With over two decades of experience, Anshuman began his career at Satyam Computers and has held leadership roles at Capgemini and McKinsey, HP/HPE, Twilio, and Udemy. He is recognized for driving go-to-market transformation and operational excellence across hyper-growth and large-scale organizations, with deep expertise in B2B business models spanning sales-led and product-led growth. Anshuman will lead Tanla's customer office, focusing on building and expanding customer engagement, driving adoption, and scaling GTM processes to enable business growth.

Sandeep Kapoor has been appointed Chief AI, Data & Analytics Officer. With over 30 years of experience, Sandeep has held leadership roles at Goldstone Technologies, Karvy, Evoke, and Brane. He brings deep expertise in scaling AI for global enterprises and a proven track record of leading transformative AI initiatives, including deploying convolutional neural networks, natural language processing, and large language models. Sandeep is also the author of LLMs Simplified, a sought-after speaker and mentor, and holds seven patents in AI and related fields. At Tanla, he will lead the AI/ML team to accelerate innovation and embed AI as a core driver of the company's technology and product strategy.

Anshuman and Sandeep will report to Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO.

Following these key appointments, Tanla's CXO suite features senior leaders who serve as principal members of the executive leadership team, guided by Uday Reddy: Deepak Goyal, CEO of Karix; Vishwadeep Bajaj, CEO of ValueFirst; Anubhav Batra, CFO; Sunil Bajpai, CTO; Seshanuradha Chava, Company Secretary & General Counsel; and Pooja Palviya, CHRO.

Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO, Tanla, commented, "This is an exciting new chapter for Tanla as we realign our leadership to drive AI-led innovation and customer-centric solutions. These strategic appointments strengthen our ability to deliver smarter, more secure communication platforms and sustain our leadership in the CPaaS sector. We remain committed to creating long-term value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders."

With this enhanced and dynamic leadership team, Tanla is poised to advance its global CPaaS leadership and deliver innovative, secure, and scalable communication solutions.

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India), Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,500 enterprises across various industries, including global tech giants like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla is recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS and is ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times. Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.

Safe Harbor

This information contains "forward-looking" statements, and these statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, market size and growth opportunities, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, plans for future operations, competitive position, technological capabilities, and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law.

This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data nor do we undertake to update such data after the date of this document.

