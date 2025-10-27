TaskUs Celebrates 17 Years of Transforming the Future of Work and Customer Experience

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 27: TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK), a global leader in outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience, proudly marked its 17th anniversary this September, celebrating a remarkable journey of innovation, growth and people-first culture.

From its humble beginnings in the Philippines with just five teammates, TaskUs has grown into a global powerhouse of over 60,400 teammates, spanning 30 sites across 13 countries. Through an unwavering focus on staying true to its core values while continuously evolving, the company has built trusted partnerships with some of the world's most forward-thinking and innovative brands, representing, protecting and growing their businesses.

"Seventeen years ago, TaskUs started with a simple yet powerful belief that an unrivaled employee experience would drive the greatest innovation," said Bryce Maddock, CEO and Co-Founder, TaskUs. "Today, as we mark this milestone, I am incredibly proud of how our dedicated teammates have turned that belief into a movement. Seventeen years in, we have grown to a team of 60,000 people who show up everyday to deliver world class results and innovation for the world's leading companies."

TaskUs India stands as one of the company's most dynamic and rapidly expanding regions. With over 14,000 teammates across five state-of-the-art sites across the country- Indore (Rangreza), Gurugram (Jamboree), Mohali (Oorja), Navi Mumbai (Dreamland) and Noida (HeritEdge), TaskUs India delivers digital services, customer experience, AI operations and back-office solutions to leading global clients.

The India operations are built on a foundation of creativity, well-being and cutting-edge innovation, reflecting TaskUs' commitment to creating workplaces that are not only efficient but also empowering. From introducing holistic wellness programs and family-inclusive benefits, to integrating AI-driven transformation in operations, TaskUs India continues to redefine the modern workplace experience.

"Seventeen years of TaskUs is not just a milestone, it's a celebration of the people who built it," said Sapna Bhambani, Senior Vice President of Operations and Country Leader, TaskUs India. "India has become a powerhouse for innovation, talent and transformation within TaskUs. Our people-first ethos ensures that every teammate thrives while driving the future of digital experience through purpose, technology and trust."

As TaskUs enters its 18th year, the company remains focused on pioneering digital transformation, empowering global and local teams and delivering next-generation experiences through its unique blend of human excellence and AI innovation. This extraordinary journey spanning continents, cultures and countless success stories has been made possible through the unwavering support of its dedicated teammates, valued clients and trusted partners who continue to believe in the TaskUs vision of redefining the future of work.

TaskUs India is a vibrant and rapidly growing arm of TaskUs, offering tech-enabled digital services, customer experience, AI operations and back-office solutions. With over 14,000 teammates across five modern sites- Indore (Rangreza), Gurugram (Jamboree), Mohali (Oorja), Navi Mumbai (Dreamland), and Noida (HeritEdge) our operations are grounded in creativity, well-being and cutting-edge innovation.

Each site is thoughtfully designed to reflect regional culture and inspire teammates: Rangreza celebrates colorful artistry, Jamboree brings a jungle-themed fantasy escape, Oorja channels energetic sports and gaming elements, Dreamland evokes the vibrancy of Bollywood and HeritEdge draws inspiration from Indian traditions, artistic stories and city life.

TaskUs India has also been recognized as one of the Top 10 Inspiring Workplaces in Asia, ranking No. 5, an achievement that underscores our strong culture of inclusion, well-being, employee voice and purposeful leadership.

For more information, kindly visit: www.taskus.com/locations/india.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)