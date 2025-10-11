TaskUs Honored with Dual Recognition at the 2nd Edition of the 'Outlook Business Spotlight Nation Builders Excellence Awards 2025'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK), a global leader in outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience, has emerged as a standout achiever at the 2nd Edition of the Outlook Business Spotlight Nation Builders Excellence Awards 2025 held in Mumbai. The company was honored with two prestigious accolades: the 'Women in Leadership Excellence Award,' presented to Sapna Bhambani, Senior Vice President of Operations and Country Leader at TaskUs India, and the 'Asia's Leading People-First Workplace Award'.

The awards event was a platform for recognizing companies whose visionary leadership, innovation and contributions are shaping India's growth story and driving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. The evening was graced by Shri Ram Shinde, Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder & President, SME Chamber of India, as Guests of Honour.

These recognitions underscore TaskUs' steadfast commitment to building a culture that values diversity, empowers leadership and places people at the core of every success story. With women comprising 49% of its global workforce and 27.7% of managers and above in India - well above industry averages, TaskUs champions leadership diversity across metros and Tier 2 cities alike. Beyond representation, the company offers comprehensive benefits that extend to employees' families and well-being, including medical coverage for children with special needs, mental wellness assistance and the 'Hope Beyond Life' program. By fostering equality, compassion and purposeful engagement, TaskUs continues to build a workplace that inspires both its people and the communities it serves.

On receiving the awards, Sapna Bhambani, Senior Vice President of Operations and Country Leader, TaskUs India, said, "These honors are a powerful reminder that when you put people at the heart of everything you do, excellence follows. At TaskUs, we are committed to building workplaces that are not only inclusive and empowering but also reflective of the values we stand for- compassion, trust and resilience. Winning the Women in Leadership Excellence Award and being recognized as Asia's Leading People-First Workplace are testaments to the collective strength of our teams and the culture we've built together. This recognition belongs to every teammate who makes TaskUs what it is today - a community where people thrive, lead and create lasting impact."

Winning two awards at this year's Nation Builders Excellence platform reinforces TaskUs' mission to combine operational brilliance with human-centric leadership. As the company continues to scale across India and global markets, its ethos of "people-first" stands as the foundation for sustainable growth and innovation.

TaskUs India is a vibrant and rapidly growing arm of TaskUs, offering tech-enabled digital services, customer experience, AI operations and back-office solutions. With over 14,000 teammates across five modern sites- Indore (Rangreza), Gurugram (Jamboree), Mohali (Oorja), Navi Mumbai (Dreamland), and Noida (HeritEdge) our operations are grounded in creativity, well-being and cutting-edge innovation.

Each site is thoughtfully designed to reflect regional culture and inspire teammates: Rangreza celebrates colorful artistry, Jamboree brings a jungle-themed fantasy escape, Oorja channels energetic sports and gaming elements, Dreamland evokes the vibrancy of Bollywood and HeritEdge draws inspirations from Indian traditions, artistic stories and city life.

TaskUs India has also been recognized as one of the Top 10 Inspiring Workplaces in Asia, ranking No. 5, an achievement that underscores our strong culture of inclusion, well-being, employee voice and purposeful leadership.

For more information, kindly visit: www.taskus.com/locations/india

