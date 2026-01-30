"Taste Hong Kong," a Chef-Curated Gourmet Guide to the City's True Culinary Soul

NewsVoir

Hong Kong, January 30: Hong Kong's longstanding reputation as one of the world's great food cities has been built on contrast -- a destination where humble street stalls sit comfortably alongside polished Michelin-starred dining rooms, and where "Great Taste" can be found everywhere in Hong Kong. This season, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) celebrates the city's rich culinary culture with the launch of Taste Hong Kong, a new gourmet guide developed in collaboration with the Chinese Culinary Institute (CCI) that invites visitors to experience the city through the eyes -- and appetites -- of its master chefs.

Taste Hong Kong is a chef-curated culinary guide to the city's diverse neighbourhoods. More than 50 master chefs -- all graduates of CCI's prestigious Master Chef Course in Chinese Cuisine -- have collectively handpicked 250 restaurants throughout Hong Kong, shining a spotlight on the places they return to time and again. The guide offers a comprehensive and refined overview of the city's culinary landscape, highlighting a rich tapestry of Chinese cuisines alongside an array of international flavours, from traditional noodle shops and classic dessert parlours to family run local gems, artisanal cafes, upscale hotel restaurants, and Michelin-starred fine dining destinations. Going beyond conventional rankings and accolades, the guide provides an authoritative, insider perspective on the city's most authentic and distinctive gastronomic experiences.

At the heart of Taste Hong Kong are the chefs themselves. As the creative minds behind some of Hong Kong's most celebrated dining rooms, they bring a rare perspective on what defines a great meal -- and what makes a restaurant endure. Among them are acclaimed figures such as Adam Wong and Lee Man-sing, who have each contributed personal recommendations that reflect both their culinary roots and their deep connection to Hong Kong's dining culture.

"When I think about Hong Kong food, I think about the neighbourhood places I always go back to -- dai pai dongs, cha chaan tengs and small restaurants that define the city's everyday dining culture. These spots reflect how locals really eat and the city's culinary soul. I am excited to be part of this guide because it gives visitors a genuine way to experience Hong Kong through the food and neighbourhoods that locals know and love," says Adam Wong, a 3-star Michelin Executive Chef at the Forum Restaurant.

"I have always believed that some of Hong Kong's best food is found in the simplest settings, whether it's a comforting bowl of noodles or hot pot shared with friends. The restaurants highlighted in Taste Hong Kong are places with history, consistency and heart. They show why Hong Kong is one of the world's most exciting cities to eat in," says Lee Man-sing, Executive Chef of Mott 32 Group.

Designed for both visitors and locals, Taste Hong Kong organises its 250 restaurant picks by neighbourhood. With various neighbourhoods represented, travellers are encouraged to venture beyond well-trodden dining districts and experience the distinctive character of each area. From sizzling woks in bustling street kitchens to quiet neighbourhood favourites passed down through generations, the chefs' selections offer visitors and locals a deeper insight into Hong Kong's rich culinary heritage and vibrant diversity, guiding them to the true "Great Taste" of the city.

The guide is supported by a rich suite of digital content, including neighbourhood videos and curated maps, hosted on the campaign's dedicated website. A downloadable digital edition of the Taste Hong Kong guide will also be available, serving as an easy-to-use companion for planning meals and neighbourhood discovery. QR codes will be displayed at various MTR stations, bus shelters and visitor signage across neighbourhoods. HKTB will also broadcast the "Taste Hong Kong" promotional video at major tourist hotspots, and prominent shopping malls and hotels across the city, reinforcing Hong Kong's status as a global gourmet capital where exceptional food can be found everywhere -- often in the most unexpected places.

To discover the full Taste of Hong Kong guide and begin your culinary adventure, visit tastehk.discoverhongkong.com. Download the digital guide, watch the neighbourhood videos and join the conversation using #TasteHongKong to discover the authentic flavours that define Hong Kong, one neighbourhood at a time.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with marketing and promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhancing visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)