Tasva Brings its Flair to Bangalore with a Grand Collection Showcase in UB City

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 21: In a spectacular showcase of traditional premium menswear - Tasva x Tarun Tahiliani in collaboration with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd. Showcase their big wedding collection for 2025 in Bangalore with a grand event at the iconic UB City.

The grand event took place on Saturday, 18th January at UB City in Bangalore. The evening was graced by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani along with Bangalore's favourite names Masterchef Harish Closepet, Rida Thara, Shinesh Shetty and Karthi Mahesh who walked the ramp. The event was attended by an elite audience of HNIs, influencers, and fashion connoisseurs, for an unforgettable evening of style, artistry, and innovation.

Tasva presented a thoughtfully curated collection this season that redefined modern menswear while honoring timeless artistry. Each piece was crafted to tell a story, featuring intricate motifs that celebrated heritage alongside modern silhouettes that exuded confidence and flair. This collection aimed to provide a versatile wardrobe for the modern groom, seamlessly transitioning from traditional ceremonies to contemporary celebrations.

Inspired by the Tree of Life, the intricate elegance of Lipan Art, the fluidity of Paisleys, and the evocative Art of Light, this collection was a visual symphony blending heritage with contemporary innovation. The designs featured a harmonious interplay of floral, fluid, and geometric artworks, creating a narrative that felt both rooted in tradition and distinctly modern.

Signature Indian embroidery techniques such as Aari work, Zardozi, and mirror work enhanced each piece with intricate detailing. Additionally, applique, pearl embellishments, and 3D elements added depth and texture, ensuring a captivating look from every angle.

The color palette was both versatile and impactful. Soft pastels like ivory, lilac, salmon, and jade set a refined tone for daytime events, while deeper jewel tones and vibrant pops of color infused energy into cocktail hours and mehndi celebrations. Each hue complemented the groom's personal style while elevating the overall wedding aesthetic.

Modern silhouettes were a contemporary reimagining of classic menswear, combining traditional roots with fresh aesthetics. Classic sherwanis featured asymmetrical details and sharp tailoring, while sleek dinner jackets and Indo-Western styles introduced sophistication and versatility. Each garment captured a narrative of individuality and artistic heritage.

"Today's groom is rewriting the rules of wedding fashion, embracing tradition while asserting his individuality. At Tasva, we craft pieces that seamlessly blend age-old craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes and unmatched comfort, ensuring that every outfit feels as remarkable as it looks. Bangalore, a city where modernity meets deep cultural roots, resonates with this ethos perfectly. It's a market that appreciates the finer details while embracing innovation, making it the ideal canvas for our vision of reimagined occasion wear."says Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer, Tasva.

"Tasva has always stood for making sophisticated Indian wear accessible to the modern man, and Bangalore is a key part of that journey. The city's vibrant culture and stylish audience make it an essential market for us. Since opening our very first store in Malleshwaram, Bangalore, now we have an impressive network of 7 stores including our two new flagship stores in Indiranagar and HSR Layout." added Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, Tasva.

The event at UB City, Bangalore, was a resounding success, celebrating modern Indian fashion with a captivating display that proved to be as inspiring as it was unforgettable.

About Tasva

Tasva, a wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, is a brand launched by ABFRL in collaboration with ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani. Tasva is dedicated to offering classy and comfortable Indian wear. With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and contemporary style, Tasva is redefining Indian wear for the modern man. The brand offers an extensive range of kurtas, kurta bundi sets, sherwanis, Indo-western outfits, footwear, and accessories. The brand's exquisite products are available at exclusive Tasva stores across India and online at www.Tasva.com

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 13,996 Cr. spanning retail space of 11.9 million sq. ft. (as of March 31, 2024), it is India's first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 4,664 stores across approximately 37,205 multi-brand outlets with 9,563 points of sales in department stores across India (as of 31st March 2024).

It has a repertoire of India's largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailers.

The company's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, Amongst India's largest multi-brand retailers of international brands, and has long-term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, Simon Carter, and Galeries Lafayette.

The Company's foray into the branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantanu & Nikhil', 'Tarun Tahiliani', 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'.

In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology-led 'House of D2C Brands' venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market.

The Company in Sept 2023 completed the acquisition of 51% stake in TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. TCNS is India's leading women's branded ethnic apparel company that designs, markets, and retails a portfolio of women's branded apparel across brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven & Folksong.

