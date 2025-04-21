TATA AIG Unveils Next-Gen Health Plan 'MediCare Select' to Expand Retail Reach and Boost Access

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: TATA AIG General Insurance Company today announced the launch of MediCare Select, a next-generation health insurance solution aimed at expanding healthcare access across India.

As part of this broader strategy, TATA AIG aims to expand its hospital network from 11,500 to over 14,000 facilities by FY27. The launch aligns with TATA AIG's focus on strengthening its retail health portfolio and delivering future-ready health solutions.

MediCare Select is positioned as an inclusive plan built to serve a wide spectrum of customers - from newborns to seniors, with no entry age limits and affordability at its core. The product supports customization and offers practical propositions like the Young Family Discount and a Professional Discount making it accessible across income brackets and life stages.

Neel Chheda, Chief Underwriting and Data Science Officer, TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited, said, "MediCare Select brings together value, versatility, and access - offering meaningful protection that aligns with the changing healthcare needs of today's consumers. As medical costs rise and health conditions evolve, this product enables individuals and families to stay covered without compromise. Over the past three years, we've seen growing adoption of our retail health offerings, and this launch will help us extend that reach to more geographies and segments, ensuring broader access to quality healthcare."

Key Features of MediCare Select:

* Restore Infinity Plus: Offers unlimited restorations of the sum insured during a policy year for both related and unrelated ailments.

* Infinite Advantage: On selecting this, one claim during the lifetime of the Policy is covered without any sum insured limit.

* OPD Covers: OPD Care rider to cover outpatient treatments including consultations, dental care, teleconsultations and vision care.

* Consumables Benefit: Option to cover non-payable hospital consumables like crepe bandage, gloves, and slings - often forming substantial percentage of total hospital bills.

* Maternity Care: Option to select maternity coverage including delivery complications, and vaccinations of the new born baby in the first year - with an option to reduce the waiting period from 24 months to 12.

* Professional Benefit: 7.5% discount on premium for salaried individuals.

* Early Access: For single premium multi-year policies, the Sum Insured of the policy period shall be available for utilization anytime during the Policy Period.

* Young Family Benefit: 10% discount for families where the eldest member is 40 or younger.

* Daily Cash Benefits: Provides Rs1200-Rs1500 per day for opting for twin or multi-sharing accommodation, without affecting base sum insured or bonus.

* No Claim Bonus: Offers 50% bonus per policy year (max up to 100%), with 50% reduction in case of a claim.

* Favourable Experience Discount: Flat 20% discount at policy inception and up to 20% at renewal based on claims history over three years.

Recently, TATA AIG also introduced over 70 riders and benefits as part of its health portfolio, laying the foundation for dynamic and new age modular products. With a focus on innovation, convenience, and consumer empowerment, MediCare Select marks a significant step forward in redefining health insurance for a more informed, health-conscious India.

For more information, please log on to www.tataaig.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)