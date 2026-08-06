Tata Gluco+ Joins the 135th Durand Cup as Official Beverage Partner

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 5: Tata Gluco+, from Tata Consumer Products Limited, has partnered with the 135th Durand Cup as the Official Beverage Partner, marking the brand's association with one of India's oldest and most prestigious football tournaments.

As part of the association, Tata Gluco+ will keep players, officials and fans refreshed throughout the tournament while engaging with football-loving communities across the country. The partnership reflects the brand's commitment to connecting with consumers through shared experiences and the growing popularity of football in India.

A popular glucose based instant energy drink from Tata Consumer Products Limited, Tata Gluco+ is available in refreshing flavours including Orangy Burst, Lemony Zing and Lychee Zap. Through the Durand Cup, the brand strengthens its presence across football-loving markets, from the passionate fan bases of West Bengal and the Northeast to emerging football hubs across the country.

The 135th Durand Cup promises another exciting season of football, featuring top clubs, emerging talent and passionate fan engagement across multiple host cities. As Asia's oldest football tournament and one of India's most celebrated sporting events, the Durand Cup has played a defining role in shaping Indian football since 1888.

The 2026 edition features 24 teams, including Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, alongside clubs from the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, Services and international teams. Hosted across multiple cities, the tournament continues to bring top-tier football closer to fans while strengthening India's football ecosystem.

By partnering with the 135th Durand Cup, Tata Gluco+ continues to strengthen its connect with football-loving communities across India, bringing refreshing energy to fans through one of the nation's most enduring football legacies.

About Tata Consumer Products Limited

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of 290 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of ~Rs. 20,290 crores with operations in India and International markets.

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