Tathastu Institute of Civil Services Launches Residential Campus in Greater Noida for UPSC Aspirants with Integrated University Degree Programmes

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3: Tathastu Institute of Civil Services (Tathastu ICS) is proud to announce the opening of its cutting-edge residential campus in Greater Noida, designed to support UPSC aspirants in their pursuit of India's topmost civil services positions. Founded by Dr. Tanu Jain, an ex-civil servant, renowned motivator, and social media influencer, the institute introduces its innovative BA + UPSC programme tailored specifically for students fresh out of 12th standard. This programme uniquely combines academic education with professional coaching, empowering students to simultaneously complete their undergraduate degree while preparing for the Civil Services Examination.

Tathastu ICS is setting new benchmarks in UPSC preparation by offering a 3-year residential coaching programme that not only focuses on academic excellence but also emphasizes the holistic development of students through sports, yoga, and mental wellness activities. The comprehensive approach ensures that students are well-prepared for the challenges of the UPSC exam, as well as equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in high-pressure government roles like IAS, IPS, IRS, and IFS.

Dr. Tanu Jain, Founder of Tathastu ICS, shares her vision for the programme, "The BA + UPSC programme is a game-changer for students who are uncertain about their career path but aspire to serve the nation through civil services. By offering this unique residential coaching model, we not only enable students to complete their degree but also guide them through their UPSC preparation, ensuring they grow intellectually, physically, and mentally. We plan to prepare kids for more than 80% of government jobs while completing their degree programme."

The residential campus in Greater Noida offers a stress-free environment where students can focus entirely on their studies, with all aspects of their accommodation, food, and daily needs taken care of. This eliminates the distractions and challenges often faced by UPSC aspirants, allowing them to give their full attention to preparing for India's toughest examination.

Rohit Jain, CMO of Tathastu ICS, adds, "For years, UPSC aspirants have struggled with managing their education, living arrangements, and civil services preparation all at once. Our residential campus addresses these issues, helping students to focus fully on their future while preparing for the examination and simultaneously completing their degree. This unique approach will save valuable time, improve efficiency, and help students achieve their ultimate goal of serving the nation. The hostels are well ventilated & offer spacious rooms with a fully secured environment to the aspirants. A functional library with a seating capacity of more than 300 students will be an add-on."

Advanced Technology-Driven Coaching

Tathastu ICS is pioneering the future of UPSC coaching with its advanced, technology-driven methods. The institute offers flexible coaching options in three modes: Offline Classroom Mode, Online Live and Recorded Sessions, delivered through an App. This adaptability ensures that students can access high-quality education no matter their location or schedule.

Using a blend of the latest learning tools, including AI-powered assessment platforms and personalized learning paths, Tathastu ICS provides a dynamic and interactive educational experience. Students can track their progress, receive real-time feedback, and have access to a wide range of resources through the institute's mobile app. This combination of in-person interaction and technological support enhances the learning process, providing students with the best of both worlds.

A Holistic Approach to UPSC Preparation

In addition to its academic curriculum, Tathastu ICS emphasizes mental and physical well-being as an integral part of UPSC preparation. The 3-year residential programme includes activities such as yoga, fitness training, meditation, and sports to help students maintain a balanced lifestyle and remain focused on their goals.

Tathastu ICS's innovative BA + UPSC model eliminates the need for a gap year, allowing students to complete their degree while preparing for the Civil Services Examination. Moreover, the institute offers other specialized programmes such as MA + UPSC and MBA + UPSC for graduates, as well as evening batch options for students enrolled in other colleges. This flexibility ensures that every student, regardless of their academic background or schedule, can receive world-class coaching to pursue a career in public service.

Civil Services Examination: The Path to Nation-Building

Each year, more than 1 million candidates appear for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, which is regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in the world. The exam comprises three stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Interview. Only about 0.1% of candidates make it to the final list. However, with the right guidance, mentorship, and preparation, success becomes achievable.

The Tathastu ICS approach significantly increases the likelihood of success by combining focused coaching with holistic development, ensuring students not only succeed in the exam but also in their career and personal lives.

Aiming for the Highest Ranks

Tathastu ICS believes that a young officer selected at the age of 21 has the highest chances of reaching the esteemed position of Cabinet Secretary, the highest rank in the Indian Administrative Service. By providing a structured pathway that combines academic learning, practical coaching, and personalized mentorship, the institute is setting its students up for long-term success in the civil services.

In addition to its flagship BA + UPSC programme, Tathastu ICS also provides coaching for a variety of UPSC optional subjects including Philosophy, Political Science & International Relations (PSIR), Geography, Sociology, Anthropology, and more. This makes Tathastu ICS a one-stop solution for all UPSC aspirants.

Founded by Dr. Tanu Jain, a former civil servant, Tathastu ICS is dedicated to transforming the lives of UPSC aspirants by providing a well-rounded and future-ready educational experience. With advanced technology-driven coaching, expert faculty, and a focus on holistic development, Tathastu ICS is redefining the way civil services coaching is delivered. The institute is committed to empowering students to succeed not only in their academic journey but also in their personal growth, ensuring they are equipped to serve the nation in top administrative roles.

