Techwarezen Celebrates Second Anniversary In Jaipur, Launching SportsFigure and AndroHive Apps

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13: Techwarezen Private Limited, a leading game development and IT services company, recently commemorated its second anniversary with a memorable milestone. The company, founded by Vivek Kumar Jha and Lead By Vishal Swami, celebrated its journey over the past two years with a special staff excursion to Jaipur. The event aimed to acknowledge the company's success and foster team spirit and camaraderie among its dedicated workforce.

During the anniversary celebration, Techwarezen Private Limited unveiled two inventive applications, SportsFigure and AndroHive, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement. The dual launch on the same day as the anniversary festivities added an extra layer of excitement to the occasion.

Since its inception and registration on August 2, 2021, Techwarezen has grown impressively under the strategic leadership of its founders. Vivek Kumar Jha and Vishal Swami's dedication and forward-thinking approach have played an essential role in positioning the company as a key player in the competitive tech industry.

The Jaipur anniversary celebration attests to Techwarezen's commitment to its employees and the spirit of innovation that propels its success, reflecting on its journey. The newly introduced applications, SportsFigure and AndroHive, are poised to contribute further to the company's expansion and impact in the dynamic tech market.

Services offered by Techwarezen include:

* Development: Crafting codes tailored to your business needs.

* Digital Marketing: Boosting social media presence and engaging audiences through compelling visuals.

* Brand Identity: Enhancing online visibility with a unified visual design message.

Managed IT Services, a key offering from Techwarezen, involves outsourcing a business's Information Technology to ensure unlimited IT support while proactively managing IT infrastructure at a fixed price.

With over 30 years of experience, 250 certified experts, 100% end-user satisfaction, and a global reach spanning seven countries, Techwarezen has successfully collaborated with renowned brands such as JHS (Retail) Limited, Nirvikar Films, and Aviator Game Development.

Techwarezen's core values--Commitment, Innovation, Reputation, and Excellence--form the foundation of its operations. These values align with the company's mission to provide exceptional service, build long-term relationships, and exceed client expectations.

Customer testimonials further highlight the positive impact of Techwarezen's services:

Dr. Yash Gulati acknowledges, "Techwarezen is always accommodating our diverse needs, and we feel like they are a part of our company."

Vishal Sharma states, "Being a managed services client has improved our uptime, increased our productivity, and systematised our software updates."

With a dynamic team and visionary leadership, Techwarezen Private Limited looks forward to sustaining its growth in the Digital Marketing domain and success in the future.

For more information, please visit:-

https://techwarezen.com/

