TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G: The Future-Ready Champion to launch on 9th July

New Delhi [India], July 5: Taking the everyday smartphone 5G experience to the next level, the upcoming addition to TECNO's all-rounder SPARK series, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G is set to launch in Indian markets on 9th July. This smartphone termed as the '#5GKaChampion' is users' entry to an improved 5G experience, bringing 50% faster 5G Speed with Link booming Technology. The SPARK series delivers the best features, bringing seamless faster connectivity, a trendy design and ample storage with upgrades that outshine every other smartphone in the segment.

What sets the SPARK 20 Pro 5G apart is the 108MP Ultra Clear Imaging main camera that captures high-quality images and shares without compressing or compromising the image quality of the captured memories.

With up to 16GB* RAM + 256GB Storage, users can multitask their way through the day more smoothly and save every moment of their day-to-day life without worrying about running out of space. This all-rounder smartphone can store all the photos and videos, and users won't have to worry about clearing images or deleting one app to install a new one.

Sporting a modern Superellipse Curve Design, SPARK 20 Pro brings a stylish curved camera island design that users can flaunt for years to come.

So TECNO invites users to experience the future of smartphones with the SPARK 20 Pro 5G, where speed, design, and storage come together to deliver the perfect all-rounder experience. Set to be available in both online and offline markets, keep your eyes out for more details coming your way.

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70+ countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of 'Stop At Nothing,' TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

