Teerth Gopicon Ltd's Rs. 44.40 crore public issue subscribed over 74 times; Receives overwhelming response

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10: The initial public offering of Ahmedabad-based Teerth Gopicon Ltd, company specializes in engineering construction and development received overwhelming response for its Rs. 44.40 crore SME IPO and got subscribed over 74.17 times. Non institutional investor category received the highest interest among investors and was subscribed over 97 times. Retail segment was subscribed 42 times.

Company received bids for over 28 crore equity share aggregating total subscription amount of over

Rs. 2,925 crores against the 39.99 lakh shares offered in the public issue. The public issue closed for subscription on April 10. Company's shares will get listed the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange on April 16, 2024. Grey Market premium on company's share was around Rs. 20 per share as per https://www.investorgain.com/. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the lead manager of the issue.

The initial public offering comprises of a fresh issue of 39.99 lakh equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each. Company has fixed price of Rs. 111 per equity share for the public issue (including a premium of Rs. 101 per equity share). Out of the issue proceeds of Rs. 44.40 crore, company plans to utilize Rs. 33.40 crore towards working capital requirements and Rs. 10.24 crore towards general corporate purpose. Minimum lot size for the application is 1200 shares which translates in to investment of Rs. 1.33 lakh per application. Retail investor quota for the IPO is kept at 50% of the net offer.

Dr Maheshbhai Kumbhani, Founder & Managing Director, Teerth Gopicon Ltd said, "We want to thank all the investors for their trust and confidence in the company and its management. We are confident that with the support of all the stakeholders, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders."

Incorporated in the year 2019, Teerth Gopicon Limited is engaged in the business of road construction, sewerage and water supply in Madhya Pradesh. Company's business is concentrated in the State of Madhya Pradesh and mainly in city of Indore, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Dindori, Jabalpur and Ujjain. and gradually expanding its presence in other states. ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified company, it is also registered as - All class civil and Electrical Contractor and have executed various Projects of Government Department. Company has worked as a registered Civil contractor for various Central/State Government departments such as ISCDL, IMC, USCL, UMC, MPJNM etc. and also undertaken building works for private sector. The Order Book of our Company as on January 31, 2024, is Rs. 904.98 crore.

The company has undertaken a wide range of civil engineering projects such as building construction, water supply, pipelines, sewage network, sewage treatment plant, nalla taps, reuse network, overhead tanks, GSR, road construction, lake rehabilitation, etc. As at February 29, 2024, the company had a total of 164 permanent employees (including workmen) in various departments.

Company has reported excellent operational and financial performance over years. The Company has witnessed a multi-fold growth in revenue and profitability over the years. For the 10 months of FY23-24 ended January 2024, company has reported net profit of Rs. 7.84 crore and revenue of Rs. 69.70 crore as compared to full year profitability and revenue of Rs. 1.80 crore and Rs. 39.15 crore in FY22-23. As on 31st January 2024, Net Worth of the company was reported at Rs. 15.72 crore, Reserves & Surplus at Rs. 7.73 crore and Asset base of Rs. 137.20 crore. As on 31st January 2024, ROE of the company was 66.40%, ROCE at 48.40% and RONW at 22.72%. Shares of the company will be listed on NSE's Emerge platform.

