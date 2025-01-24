Tejas Networks appoints Sanjay Malik as EVP - Chief Strategy & Business Officer

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today appointed Sanjay Malik, former India Country Head of Nokia, as EVP - Chief Strategy and Business Officer. In this role, Sanjay will work with the CEO and the senior management team at Tejas to drive the overall corporate strategy, business management and engagement with various stakeholders including government, customers and partners across India and International markets.

"With a world-class product portfolio, deep technology expertise and promising successes both in the domestic and international markets, Tejas stands on the cusp of a major transformation. I welcome Sanjay Malik to the senior leadership team at Tejas as it embarks on this journey to become a global brand in the telecom sector," said N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Tejas Networks. "Sanjay is an outstanding leader with an impressive track record of successfully leading transformative initiatives. I am confident that Sanjay will be able to leverage his extensive industry knowledge and expertise to help the company scale new heights," he added.

"We are thrilled that Sanjay Malik, a telecom industry veteran and a seasoned business leader is joining our team. Sanjay has an exceptional background in leading top-tier equipment companies in the telecommunications sector. Sanjay's rich experience and management acumen will be invaluable as we continue to build our organization to achieve global success," said Anand Athreya, CEO and MD of Tejas Networks.

Sanjay Malik has extensive experience in the global telecom industry. In his long stint at Nokia spanning over two decades, Sanjay served in a variety of senior leadership roles across strategy, sales, business management and operational execution both in India and globally. Most recently, for nearly eight years, he held the position of SVP and India Country Head and led Nokia India to market leadership position in the country. Sanjay holds a post-graduate degree (MBA) from IIM, Mumbai and has also completed various Executive Leadership Programs in his professional career.

Commenting on his appointment, Sanjay Malik said, "I'm extremely delighted to join and partner with the talented senior leadership team of Tejas Networks in this exciting phase of accelerated growth. As India's leading indigenous telecom equipment company with an end-to-end portfolio for the service provider and enterprise markets, I believe that Tejas has incredible potential and is well-positioned to realize its ambitious vision. I am excited to start my new mission and support the company emerge as a top-tier global telecom and networking OEM in the coming years."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.tejasnetworks.com or contact Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com

SAFE HARBOUR

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605306/Sanjay_Malik.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/4936143/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

