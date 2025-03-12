Tenthpin Launches AI Labs (TAIL) in the heart of Hyderabad's Life Sciences Hub

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12: Switzerland based Tenthpin Management Consultants, a global consulting leader in technology advisory for Life Sciences companies, today announced the launch of Tenthpin AI Labs (TAIL) in Hyderabad, establishing a Global Center of Excellence dedicated to AI-driven transformation in Life Sciences.

TAIL's mission is to help pharmaceutical, MedTech, biotech, and research organizations distinguish between AI hype and accomplishing real value. By leveraging India's tech talent and Hyderabad's position as a life sciences hub, Tenthpin aims to support companies in accelerating AI adoption across the drug life cycle, from R & D to better patient outcomes.

The facility at HITEC City was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE & C) and Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Telangana, in the presence of Bart Reijs, Director, Tenthpin; Thomas Weber, Partner & Chief Product Officer, Tenthpin; and Raghuram Janapareddy, Partner & Managing Director, Tenthpin India.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan said, "I congratulate Tenthpin for choosing Hyderabad as the destination to set up their largest Innovation facility. The government welcomes them into the thriving Life Sciences eco-system here. Their unique Labs facility focussing on AI Solutions and product co-innovation capabilities, will help the local eco-system for greater technology adoption. The city has the best of Biology, Life Sciences, Technology and Data Sciences." He also stated, "The Government of Telangana is all set to launch, in the next couple of weeks, its new dedicated life sciences policy. It will chart a bold new growth trajectory for this sector. It will also boost the state's prospects in new domains, such as cell and gene therapy, genomics, biologics, precision medicine, peptides, digital innovation, advanced R & D."

"Tenthpin AI Labs provides an Incubation-like environment for Life Sciences companies to work with our experts to quickly create proof of concepts, prior to larger deployments in their organizations," said Bart Reijs, Director, Tenthpin. "We mix our global experience and local talent pool, to deliver tailored solutions."

Tenthpin Solutions, a group company of Tenthpin, is also expanding its footprint in India. Speaking on this occasion, Thomas Weber, Partner & Chief Product Officer, added, "Tenthpin develops new solutions under co-innovation model, jointly with the industry. Adding local talent to our development teams, coupled with AI Labs, we are far more closer to the Indian Market to develop solutions tailored to local companies."

TAIL will provide expertise in integrating AI with underlying ERP systems and numerous other solutions, enabling seamless data flow and enhanced insights for improved decision-making. The lab will also collaborate with local research institutions, universities, and industry partners to drive advancements in AI for Life Sciences in India.

"We aim to help Indian Life Sciences companies to become global leaders in innovation," said Raghuram Janapareddy, Partner & Managing Director, India, for Tenthpin. "True potential of AI can be unleashed, only when the people using it master the art of using it for business benefits," he added.

Eckhard Drager, Founder and Member of the Executive Board of Tenthpin, says, "Unlike traditional software tools implementation, AI adoption throws new challenges. There will be a need for new methodologies, new data governance models, new change management approaches etc. Tenthpin already has a tailored methodology covering all these aspects."

About Tenthpin

Tenthpin is a global consulting and technology boutique for the Life Sciences industry. 16 out of top 20 global pharma companies work with us. Besides its presence across the globe, Tenthpin has 3 major delivery centres of excellence in India, at Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore. Their deep appreciation for regulatory compliances while implementing technology solutions for Life Sciences companies, make them a sought-after specialist by their customers.

