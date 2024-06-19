TERI Marks 50 years of Pioneering Environmental Excellence and Innovation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 19: The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) celebrated the momentous occasion of its 50th anniversary on 18 June with a grand celebration. The day-long event highlighted TERI's five decades of pioneering work in sustainable development, environmental research, and resource management, marking a significant milestone and setting the stage for growth for the next 50 years.

The day began with the inauguration of the exhibition by R Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Chemicals and Governing Council Member of TERI. Congratulating TERI, Mukundan said, "TERI provides an important platform for the Indian companies as the Indian economy is moving towards being the third largest economy in the world. TERI's role--in building the sustainable development discourse for the entire globe by enabling India to move in that direction--is going to be immensely important not just for India but for the entire world. TERI will play a pivotal role in this journey and we should work to enable TERI to gain more power and momentum in this direction."

Nitin Desai, Chairman, TERI set the tone for the day with his welcome address with the walk down the memory lane, talking on how TERI was conceptualized. Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, delivered the opening address, which was followed by an inspiring keynote speech from Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew. Speaking on TERI's remarkable contribution towards putting India on the world map, Sinha said, "It is a special occasion for an institute or individual as it shows longevity, sustainability, state power, and an inherent strength and vitality that one needs to have to have sustained for so many years. TERI's role in the context of the current world, as an organization of this stature, should focus on climate change, energy transition, carbon markets, artificial intelligence with respect to energy transition and energy mapping of what is happening on ground," he further added.

The rest of the day featured a series of programme presentations covering a wide range of topics crucial to sustainable development. These presentations underscored TERI's multidisciplinary approach and its commitment to addressing various facets of sustainability.

Welcoming attendees for the evening session, themed 'TERI's 50 Years: Gratitude & Growth' Nitin Desai, Chairman, TERI, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable development and urged the youngsters to be more forthcoming towards addressing the issue of climate change.

Dr Vibha Dhawan expressed her views that TERI as an organization has been ahead of the curve. She shared the recommendations on the various topics which have been made to the newly formed government. Speaking about the commendable work being done in the area of carbon credits she said, "We will be distributing around Rs. 44 crore to the farmers towards carbon credit."

Ms Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), delivered a special address, recognizing TERI's contributions to environmental conservation. "TERI had started when no one was thinking about environment and sustainability. It had clear understanding of the path it had to traverse, aligning itself with the country's development goals." "Building on the strength of innovation of the country is important. TERI must set itself up to take on the startup and innovation space," she further added.

Shri Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Cabinet Minister and Chancellor of Rishihood University, delivered the ceremonial address, highlighting TERI's role in shaping India's environmental landscape. "TERI has shown a way to implement ideas on the ground. TERI is the flag bearer of India and does us proud," he added on the commendable work done by TERI in the past 50 years.

The event also featured the launch of the book 'Creating Impacts, Transforming Lives: Success Stories from TERI' commemorating TERI's milestones and contributions. Reflecting on TERI's journey and future aspirations, Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), emphasized that TERI as an organization has always been conscious to undertake work that will have an impact. "TERI can provide a climate ready solution, which is the need of the hour," he added. He was joined virtually by Dr Saroj Pachauri, and Dr Shailesh Nayak in commemorating TERI's contributions and milestones.

The evening concluded with reflections by Governing Council members and partners, followed by a cultural performance and a networking dinner. Dr Dipankar Saharia, Senior Director, TERI, extended a vote of thanks expressing gratitude to all attendees and contributors to TERI's journey.

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), based in India, is an independent, multi-dimensional research organization with capabilities in policy research, technology development, and implementation. An innovator and agent of change in the energy, environment, climate change and sustainability space, TERI has pioneered conversations and action in these areas for nearly five decades. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has centres in six Indian cities, and is supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists, engineers, administrative professional and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

