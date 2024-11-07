Thapar Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Patiala- Convocation-2024

PNN

Patiala (Punjab) [India], November 7: The Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) in Patiala wrapped up its Convocation-2024, which took place from November 4 to November 6. This significant occasion celebrated the academic success and exceptional accomplishments of students.

The Convocation witnessed the esteemed presence of S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, as the Guest of Honour. Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha and an alumnus of the Class of 1986 (B.E. Mechanical Engineering), was honoured with the Distinguished Alumnus Award for his remarkable contributions.

At the Convocation, a total of 2863 degrees were awarded to the students, which includes 2164 students from BE/BTech, 64 from BE-MBA, 123 from PhD, 141 from ME/MTech, 50 from M.Sc., 43 from MCA, 196 from MBA, 35 from MA (Psychology), 24 from BA/BBA/BSc and 23 from BA/BBA/BSc Hons. These degrees cover a wide range of disciplines and specializations offered in the various Engineering / Sciences / Management / Social Sciences / Humanities and Arts.

Rajeev Ranjan Vederah, Chairman of the Board of Governors, highlighted the institute's significant strides, stating, "Thapar University stands at the forefront of innovation and opportunity, with a remarkable placement record of nearly 90% and partnerships with industry leaders like NVIDIA. Our commitment to excellence is further exemplified by our upcoming satellite launch, aimed at measuring environmental pollution in Punjab, showcasing our dedication to both academic growth and societal impact."

In his address, Professor Padmakumar Nair, Director of TIET, congratulated the graduates: "I commend all degree recipients on their successful academic journey and those who have received medals and awards for their outstanding performance." He also presented the Annual Report, underscoring the institute's key achievements over the year.

"Education possesses the remarkable ability to transform societies, and Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology embodies this vision with exceptional commitment. Over the years, TIET has established itself as a leader in technological excellence, expanding the horizons of innovation and setting new benchmarks in higher education. After visiting prominent institutions worldwide and throughout India, I can assert that TIET ranks as the second-best in the country--highlighting its unwavering dedication to high-quality education and influential research. In a time characterized by artificial intelligence, India has significant potential to take the lead. Institutions like TIET, coupled with visionary partnerships like their collaboration with NVIDIA, are ensuring that students acquire the advanced skills and knowledge required to excel. TIET is dedicated to equipping graduates for the future, empowering them to utilise AI to foster advancement and capitalize on tomorrow's opportunities," stated Shri Krishnan, IAS, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India

"TIET's reputation as one of India's premier engineering schools highlights its dedication to excellence and flexibility in higher education. India's prominence in technology owes a great deal to the contributions of institutions like TIET. Looking back on my journey here, I realize that the commitment of the faculty has equipped me with the knowledge and resilience necessary for a successful future. I am genuinely thankful to the institute and its teachers", stated Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha.

At the convocation, 40 students were honoured with medals/awards for their exceptional performance. Notable awards include:

* President's Medal: Semanpreet Singh for achieving the highest CGPA of 9.98 in the BE/BTech final year.

* S. Ranbir Singh Gold Medal: Neeraj Bansal as the All-Round Best Student for 2023-2024.

* Prof. V. Rajaraman Computer Science & Engineering Award: Ayesha Sood for securing the highest CGPA of 9.5 in BE Computer Science & Engineering.

* S. Ram S. Sidhu Memorial Medal: Pushpjot Singh.

Commitment to AI and Future Initiatives: TIET has reinforced its dedication to pioneering education through the establishment of the Thapar School of Advanced AI & Data Science (TSAAI) in collaboration with NVIDIA. This partnership offers cutting-edge academic programs, research, and innovation projects that prepare students and faculty with essential AI expertise.

For more information about Thapar University and its programs, visit https://www.thapar.edu/

About Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology: Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) is one of India's oldest and finest educational institutions; founded in 1956, it boasts a green campus spread over 250 acres, with the School of Management situated on a 28-acre campus. TIET offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs aligned with global academic standards across engineering, basic sciences, humanities, management, and liberal arts and sciences. TIET is ranked 29th among engineering institutions and 29th among all universities in India, according to the 2023 Rankings by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). It is accredited by NAAC and NBA (as per Washington Accord) and features in the top 500 of Times Higher Education and QS world subject rankings. The institute also collaborates with prominent foreign universities for valuable learning and exchange programmes.

