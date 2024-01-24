The Akshaya Patra Foundation Celebrates Great Place to Work Recognition for the Eighth Year Running

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 24: The Akshaya Patra Foundation, world's largest NGO-run school feeding programme and the implementing arm of the PM POSHAN Abhiyaan, has once again been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' by the prestigious Great Place to Work Institute for the year 2024. This year's recognition marks the eighth instance of the foundation being honored for its commitment to employee welfare and well-being. Additionally, the foundation has earned a distinguished spot among India's Best NGOs to Work For 2023, as acknowledged by the same institute.

In its mission to feed millions of children across India, Akshaya Patra has not only made a monumental impact on the lives of the young but has also fostered an environment of growth, respect, and camaraderie among its employees. The foundation, which provides nutritious meals to over 2.1 million children in 24,082+ schools from its 72 kitchens across 16 states and 2 Union Territories every day, is also known for its progressive employee-friendly policies.

The recent Great Place to Work assessment survey highlights Akshaya Patra's excellence in the trust index, which measures aspects such as the credibility of management, respect for people, fairness at the workplace, pride in the organization, and the sense of camaraderie among employees.

Mukesh Tiwari, Chief Human Resource Officer, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, "We are deeply honored by this recognition from the Great Place to Work Institute. It is a testament to our enduring commitment to creating a nurturing and inclusive work environment. Our journey from humble beginnings to becoming a globally recognized organization is a result of the dedication and hard work of our employees. We believe in recognizing their efforts, encouraging continuous growth, and adapting to the evolving needs of our workforce. This accolade is not just an honor, but a responsibility that we carry forward with pride and commitment."

As Akshaya Patra Foundation continues its noble endeavor of feeding millions and shaping a better future for children, it simultaneously nurtures a work culture that is both rewarding and enriching for its employees, making it truly a great place to work.

Akshaya Patra is India's largest not-for-profit organization and the implementing partner for the Government of India's flagship PM POSHAN Abhiyan. Its programme is based on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with various governments, corporates, philanthropic donors, and well-wishers. Akshaya Patra strives to ensure children's access to nutrition by providing them hot, hygienic, and safe mid-day meals in government and aided schools every day. The programme positively impacts children's education by improving their enrolment, attendance, retention, and concentration.

The Foundation feeds over 2.1 Million children in 24,082+ schools through its 72 kitchens across 16 states and 2 UTs of India everyday, making it the world's largest NGO-run school feeding programme.

