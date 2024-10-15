The Biggest Celebration of India's Entrepreneurial Spirit - ASCENT Conclave 2024

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: ASCENT Foundation, a peer-to-peer entrepreneurial learning platform founded by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico Ltd., is thrilled to announce the 9th Edition of its flagship event, ASCENT Conclave 2024. The Conclave is set to take place on Friday,18th October 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This year's ASCENT Conclave will unite more than 700 entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and innovators for a day full of idea exchange, groundbreaking insights, and strategies to fuel loterm growth and success. Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd. & Founder of ASCENT Foundation, shared his thoughts on this year's event: "ASCENT Conclave 2024 is designed to empower entrepreneurs by offering them the chance to learn from industry veterans and embrace innovation to navigate the future. We are excited to gather over 700 members of the ASCENT community, fostering collaboration, growth, and learning at every step."

The Conclave's speaker lineup promises a wealth of wisdom, featuring business leaders like R. Gopalakrishnan (Author & Corporate Advisor), who will speak on building lasting businesses, and Anu Aga (Former Chairperson, Thermax) whose inspiring journey of turning personal pain into purpose will captivate the audience. Other highlights include fireside chats on brand-building with Piyush Pandey (Chief Advisor, Ogilvy India) and Anuradha Sengupta (Independent Journalist & Producer), discussions on family business leadership with Vinati Saraf (CEO & Managing Director, Vinati Organics Limited) and Priyanjali Mariwala (Lead Director, ASCENT & Director, AquaCentric), and Raamdeo Agrawal's (Chairman & Co-Founder, Motilal Oswal Group) expert take on wealth creation. Attendees will also hear from Subhash Talekar (President, Mumbai Dabbawala Association) on the operational brilliance of Mumbai's Dabbawalas and Kulin Shah (Co-Founder, Onsurity) will share his insights on building future-ready workplaces.

Priyanjali Mariwala, Lead Director at ASCENT, highlighted the essence of the ASCENT community: "At ASCENT, we believe that leadership thrives when shared experiences and mutual growth nurture it. Our community enables members to evolve both as leaders and learners. With over 1,000 members, we are proud to have created a space that encourages continuous learning, collaboration, and success."

ASCENT Conclave 2024 is proud to partner with Onsurity, our healthcare partner, as we take a collective step towards redefining entrepreneurship. In today's entrepreneurial landscape, healthcare has become a business imperative. Through this partnership, we are committed to supporting entrepreneurs and their teams, ensuring that success is measured not only by growth but also by the well-being and resilience of those who drive it.

About ASCENT

ASCENT Foundation, started by Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd.), is a not-for-profit expression of his passion to identify and enable high-potential growth-stage entrepreneurs in their journey to grow both professionally and personally.

Designed as a peer-to-peer platform, ASCENT leverages the "Power of Collective" and enables entrepreneurs to share experiences, ideas, and insights to learn from each other through self-facilitated Trust Groups and an extended network of Enablers.

Over the past few years, ASCENT has selected 1,000+ entrepreneurs from more than 3,000 applications as members. These members belong to 95+ operational Trust Groups spanning Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and All India Chapters, with more to follow. The member composition is diverse, with a split between Manufacturing (44%) and Service Industries (56%). Additionally, 44% of members represent Family Businesses, while 10% are Women Entrepreneurs, encompassing over 65+ diverse industries. The cumulative annual turnover of ASCENT members is more than Rs. 1,00,0000 crores, with individual member turnovers ranging from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 3000+ crores.

For more information on ASCENT, visit ascentfoundation.in

