The Brand Story - Pride of India Conclave 2025 Concludes Successfully in Goa

New Delhi [India], March 5: The Pride of India Conclave 2025 marked a significant gathering of industry leaders and experts. BRICS Chambers of Commerce and Industry partnered with the conclave organised by The Brand Story as an industry partner, adding support to make the event a success. The event brought together a prestigious lineup of special guests and award winners showcasing outstanding achievements and contributions in various fields.

The conclave was chaired by Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, President of BRICS CCI Young Leaders, providing strategic direction and leadership throughout the event. His insights and guidance were instrumental in shaping the discussions and fostering meaningful engagement among attendees. Eminent personalities like Kabir Bedi, an international actor, author, and speaker; Shibani Kashyap, a Bollywood Singer and Music Composer, and Anand Raaj Anand, Indian Music Composer and Lyricist attended the Conclave as Guest of Honours. The conclave was also graced with the presence of special guests like Sarfaraz Hussain, Chairman Bihar Rural League, Bihar Cricket Association; Vinkesh Gulati, Executive Committee Member - FADA and Vice President Automotive Skills Development Council; Sahil Seth, (IRS) Additional Commissioner, GST, Customs & Narcotics; and Smt. Poonam S. Bharne, Director, Directorate of Prosecution.

The Brand Story Pride of India Conclave 2025 celebrated outstanding achievements and contributions of leading brands and leaders of the nation with prestigious awards in different categories. The felicitation of the winners was done by Kabir Bedi, Ms Shibani Kashyap, Anand Raaj Anand, Sahil Seth, Dr Abhay Kaushik, Siddesh Pathre.

The brands that were felicitated at the Pride of India Conclave 2025 under various award categories are:

India's Rising Star

* Sansaar A D'Decor Brand transforming home decor with premium-quality curtain and upholstery fabrics reflecting conscious living, minimalism, and sustainability.

* STAR Refined Oil, an edible oil brand renowned for being suitable for various cooking styles.

* CGI for CGI DigiOps, an AI-powered solution recognised for excellence in digital transformation.

* One Health Assist, a brand empowering healthcare journeys with reliable, innovative, and accessible solutions all under one roof.

Most Trusted Brand of the Nation

* Haier Appliances India, a leading brand redefining home appliances in India.

* GROHE, a global brand in premium bathroom and kitchen fittings known for its cutting-edge technology and design.

* Zenzo Healthcare, a renowned emergency healthcare brand providing 24*7 5G ambulance services for individuals and businesses.

* REHAU India, a pioneer in polymer-based solutions, specialising in furniture, building, and industrial applications.

* Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., a leading brand in power backup and renewable energy solutions, ensuring reliable electricity access.

* Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., India's trusted wealth manager/management Company.

* Safari Labs, a wildlife tourism company offering customised wildlife safaris across India.

India's Leading Brand

* Citadines OMR Chennai, a premium serviced apartment brand offering luxurious stays with world-class hospitality.

* Newgen Software, a global software company specializing in digital automation and enterprise content management solutions.

* EcoLink BLDC Fans Series, a sustainable and energy-efficient fan series designed to enhance comfort while reducing power consumption.

* Gopalan Aerospace India Private Limited, a leading brand renowned for aerospace components and composites design, development, and manufacturing.

* GUS Education India LLP, a brand providing innovative business solutions and executing data-driven strategies for institutions and universities globally.

India's Iconic Brand

* Kinetic Watts & Volts Ltd., a pioneer in electric mobility providing innovative and sustainable solutions.

* CASE Group, a leading industry solution provider conglomerate specialising in cutting-edge engineering and manufacturing of products used by various industry sectors.

* Somerset Greenways, a premium serviced residence brand offering luxurious accommodations with world-class amenities.

India's Most Admirable Brand

* Red FM, a popular radio network known for its engaging entertainment, music, and social awareness campaigns.

* Ascott India, a leading hospitality brand providing premium serviced residences across major Indian cities.

Social Impact Award

Automotive Skills Development Council for the category of women empowerment for Project Saksham, a CSR Initiative of Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

HerPower Award

Ankita Sachdev, Joint Director, BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, a leader driving global business collaboration and growth.

India's Top Mind

Divya Dixit, Chief Growth Officer, One Health Assist, a growth strategist shaping business expansion and brand success.

Leader of Hope

Davinder Bhasin, Founder, One Health Assist, a leader innovating holistic healthcare solutions.

India's Most Inspirational Leader

* Sathiamoorthy Gopalsamy, Managing Director - Tecnimont Private Limited, a leader steering Tecnimont towards innovation and excellence.

* Mansur Ahmed, General Manager - Somerset Greenways Chennai, hospitality leader driving excellence.

* Aloke Ranjan Biswas, Chief Operating Officer and Director - Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes Pvt. Ltd., strategic leader in tubes and pipes manufacturing.

* Dr. Rahul Vilas Ghodke, Partner, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader, Global Technology Operations, CGI for being a tech innovator and business strategist.

* Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO - Red FM & Magic FM, a media powerhouse and industry expert.

* Dr Sujit Paul, Group CEO Zota Healthcare, Dava India, a leader revolutionising affordable healthcare solutions.

* Rajiv Roda, Actor, MC, Producer and Co Founder JamJaar Entertainment for being a multifaceted entertainer.

* Vinkesh Gulati, Executive Committee Member - FADA and Vice President Automotive Skills Development Council for being a renowned automotive industry leader and strategist.

* Anand Raaj Anand, Indian Music Composer and Lyricist, a renowned music composer who has contributed in shaping the Indian music industry.

* Prashant Rajkumar, General Manager - Citadines OMR Chennai, a hospitality expert driving exceptional guest experience.

* Sarfaraz Hussain, Chairman Bihar Rural League (Bihar Cricket Association), a leader empowering cricket at the grassroots level.

* Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Group for being a young and dynamic leader driving Bhutani Group's growth in India.

Change Maker of the Year

* Dr. M.Z. Haque, CMD, Estrella Sirio & Azmara Infratech, a pioneer in infrastructure and business solutions

* Paras Bhushan Kalnawat, Indian Model & Actor, a rising star in television industry.

The Brand Story Pride of India Conclave 2025 was a celebration of excellence, innovation, and leadership, recognizing the remarkable achievements of outstanding brands and individuals.

The event was a resounding success, providing the special guests and delegates with valuable insights to succeed by embracing innovation and sustainability. Congratulations to all the award winners for their outstanding achievements.

For more information about The Brand Story, visit https://thebrandstory.co.in

