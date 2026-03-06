The British School New Delhi Hosts IB Asia-Pacific Professional Development Workshops 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 6: The British School New Delhi hosted the International Baccalaureate (IB) Asia-Pacific Scheduled Professional Development Workshop from Saturday, 28 February to Monday, 2 March 2026, welcoming educators from across the region for three days of high-quality professional learning and exchange.

As an authorised IB Diploma Programme (DP) and IB Career-related Programme (CP) school, The British School was proud to convene this regional gathering, reinforcing its longstanding dedication to the IB philosophy of nurturing inquiring, knowledgeable and principled global learners.

Vanita Uppal OBE, Director of The British School New Delhi, commented, "For us at The British School, collaborating with the IB to bring these workshops to colleagues across the region is testament to our ongoing commitment to advocate for and support the IB mission of educating for a better world. Great teachers are learners themselves; they believe in the power of collaboration and of learning with and from their peers. We hope the participants returned enriched and enjoyed the signature warmth and hospitality of TBS."

The workshops brought together IB educators from across the Asia-Pacific region, offering specialised sessions across programmes and subject areas. The sessions aimed to deepen pedagogical expertise, enhance assessment practices and encourage reflective teaching through professional dialogue, collaboration and shared inquiry.

Hosting the Asia-Pacific workshop followed closely on the heels of The British School's celebration of 20 years of offering the IB Diploma Programme, marking the school as one of the early adopters of the IBDP in India. The milestone underscored two decades of sustained commitment to international education and academic excellence.

According to Priyamvada Das, IBDP Coordinator at The British School, "The depth of professional dialogue and shared inquiry over these three days reaffirmed the strength of the IB community. At TBS, professional development is not simply an event -- it is embedded in our culture of reflection, rigour and collaborative excellence."

The event further strengthened The British School's position as a leading IB World School in India and as a hub for professional learning within the Asia-Pacific region.

