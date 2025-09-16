The Chennai Angels Funds Leanworx in INR 8 Cr Round Led by YourNest Capital

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: The Chennai Angels (TCA) has announced its investment in Leanworx, a leading provider of real-time machine monitoring solutions for manufacturing industries, as part of an INR 8 crore funding round led by YourNest Venture Capital.

Leanworx is a plug-and-play Industry 4.0 product already used by some of India's best-known manufacturing companies across diverse sectors such as automobile, aerospace, defence, food, plastics, and packaging. The solution typically improves capacity utilisation and productivity by 20-25% within just four months of deployment.

The newly raised capital will be used to accelerate marketing, expand into new geographies, and advance product development, both in India and internationally.

"We are thrilled to have the backing of The Chennai Angels, whose members bring not just capital but also strategic guidance and mentoring," said Dasarathi GV, Co-Founder of Leanworx. "This investment marks a major milestone in our journey to transform productivity in manufacturing through real-time machine monitoring. It will help us expand globally, diversify into other industry verticals, and strengthen our product through enhancement and certification. We aim to become a dominant player in this sunrise sector in India and other high-density manufacturing countries worldwide."

Many manufacturing firms still rely on manual, paper-based data collection systems, which often result in low machine utilisation--typically between 30-50%. Leanworx addresses this with a cloud-connected, IoT-enabled solution that delivers accurate machine data to managers in under a minute, compared to the 24-36 hours traditional systems require.

Subu D Subramanian, Investment Director at The Chennai Angels and CEO & MD of MS2 Ventures, commented, "We at The Chennai Angels are thrilled to back Leanworx, a leading provider of IoT and SaaS solutions with deep AI features for the global discrete manufacturing industry. Their simple, innovative, home-grown, plug-and-play solution with zero customization and DIY deployment is incredibly compelling. Backed by a strong founding team and an impressive customer base, Leanworx aligns perfectly with India's mission of 'Make in India, Make for the World.' We're excited to support their next phase of growth."

The Industry 4.0 shop floor monitoring market in India includes over 3 lakh metalworking machines and 9 lakh FMCG machines, with a global market 60 times larger. Leanworx is poised to capitalize on this opportunity with its scalable and proven solution.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)