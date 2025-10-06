The Creations Scholar to Host the Iconic Business Award 2025, Celebrating Excellence Across Professions

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 6: The Creations Scholar, an NSDC-approved training center in Delhi, proudly announces the Iconic Business Award 2025, a prestigious event dedicated to honoring the outstanding achievements of entrepreneurs, advocates, and choreographers who have excelled in their respective fields.

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Kiran Chawla, The Creations Scholar has successfully completed six impactful years as a leading hub of education, training, and professional development.

Located in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, The Creations Scholar is a reputed institute offering top-quality courses and professional training. The institute specializes in Astrology, Digital Marketing, MS Excel, MS Office, and Basic Computer Training. It also excels as a Fashion Designing Institute, Personality Development Hub, Fine Art Institute, and a trusted name for Distance Education Programs. With expert-led training and industry-focused courses, The Creations Scholar continues to empower students and professionals in building successful careers.

Speaking about the event, Dr. Kiran Chawla, Founder of The Creations Scholar, said:

"The Creations Scholar was founded with a vision to combine skill-based learning with platforms that recognize excellence. Completing six successful years is a milestone for us, and the Iconic Business Award 2025 reflects our mission to celebrate professionals who inspire society through their talent, innovation, and dedication."

The award ceremony will felicitate achievers from diverse industries, bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and professionals for an evening of recognition and inspiration.

This year's Iconic Business Award 2025 is supported by our Supporting Partners: SATMOLA, PNB KITCHENMATE, ACTION PLUS, ACTION EVA FLOTTER, and 9AM.

We also extend gratitude to our Sponsorship Partners: OKK Travels, REY CCTV, The Moons Path Goa, Vintaqe Management Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Adora Play Pvt. Ltd., Grow Exhibits, Amber Crop Science Pvt. Ltd., Haryana Plastofine, Ramakrishna Swimming Academy, EyeMantra, P.S. Paper Lamination, B3RG Worldwide Pvt. Ltd., and Numero Magic.

The Iconic Business Award 2025 will recognize outstanding awardees and professionals in their respective fields, including:

* Anchal - Advocate

* Prashant Chhibber - Business Entrepreneur

* Md Sohail Khan - Business Entrepreneur

* Dr. Divya J. Thakur - Health & Wellness Coach

* Govind Kumar - Choreographer

* Shreya Pandey - Business Entrepreneur

* Deepti - Choreographer

* Balwinder Thukral - Photography

* Harish Thukral - Astrologer

* Raju Mehndi Wala - Mehndi Artist

* Guru Jaidev - Choreographer

* CS K. Satyavardhini - POSH & POSCO Trainer

* Rajkumar Jain - International & Sales Marketing

* Raj Devnival - Fashion Icon 2025

* Deepak Kumar - Fashion Model

*Sudhir Kumar - Education

The Iconic Business Award 2025 promises to be a landmark celebration of talent, leadership, and creativity, further strengthening The Creations Scholar's vision of combining education, innovation, and recognition.

About The Creations Scholar

The Creations Scholar, an NSDC-approved institute, was founded in 2019 by Dr. Kiran Chawla. Over six years, it has emerged as a trusted center of excellence offering skill-based training in Astrology, Digital Marketing, Fashion Designing, Fine Arts, Personality Development, Computer Skills, and Distance Education. The Chairman, CA SANDEEP KUMAR has a commitment to empowering students and professionals through industry-driven learning and recognition platforms, The Creations Scholar continues to be a pioneer in education and career development.

