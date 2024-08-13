The Critical Role of Engaging Blue-Collar Workers in Reducing Attrition

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Horizon Industrial Parks, a leading industrial and logistics park developer in India, emphasizes the significance of engaging blue-collar workers to enhance retention and operational efficiency. With India's average monthly attrition rate for blue-collar workers ranging between 8-24 percent across industries, and an annual turnover rate reaching 55 percent, according to BetterPlace and TeamLease Services, it is clear that retaining this vital workforce is a pressing concern. According to a recent survey conducted by Horizon Industrial Parks, 92 percent of tenants, who collectively employ 22,000 workers, consider health and safety awareness initiatives crucial for their blue-collar staff. Additionally, 53 percent of tenants believe that fitness and sports programs contribute significantly to worker satisfaction.

Horizon Industrial Parks has proactively implemented regular engagement activities to support tenant employees' well-being, morale, and job satisfaction. These initiatives include communal celebrations of festivals, health drives, eye check-ups, green drives, and sports events, all designed to foster a sense of community and belonging among blue-collar workers.

In a competitive business environment, companies are increasingly focusing on employee engagement strategies to retain skilled blue-collar workers. While employee engagement is a well-recognized practice among white-collar employees, it has often been overlooked in the blue-collar sector -- a significant oversight, given the essential role these workers play in maintaining supply chain operations, production quality, and safety.

Engaged blue-collar employees are more likely to be loyal to their workplaces, which in turn reduces attrition rates, cuts down on training and onboarding costs, and even improves workplace safety. A Gallup study shows that engaged teams are 23 percent more profitable, 18 percent more productive, and experience a 64 percent decrease in safety incidents and an 81 percent reduction in absenteeism.

Horizon Industrial Parks' commitment to engaging blue-collar workers underscores the importance of recognizing and valuing this critical workforce. By fostering an environment where these employees feel seen, heard, and appreciated, companies can enhance overall organizational health and operational success.

About Horizon Industrial Parks

Horizon Industrial Parks is a logistics platform in India, owned by Blackstone Real Estate funds. Horizon Industrial Parks (together with affiliates) manages 24 industrial and logistics parks across more than 1,700 acres, with an area of 42 million square feet in 10 key markets in India.

For more information, visit www.hiparks.com

