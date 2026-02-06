The Detailing Mafia Showcases Next-Generation Car Care Innovations at Automechanika New Delhi 2026

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 6: The Detailing Mafia, one of the world's fastest-growing professional car detailing franchise ecosystems, is currently participating in Automechanika New Delhi 2026, where it is showcasing its system-driven detailing model, technology-led innovations, and global expansion strategy.

The exhibition is taking place from 5th to 7th February, between 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. The Detailing Mafia will showcase at Booth E50 in Hall No. 02, where visitors can watch live product demonstrations and technical walkthroughs and participate in one-on-one discussions with industry stakeholders and prospective franchise partners.

The stall presents its main attraction through the display of UltrashieldX Paint Protection Film (PPF), serving as The Detailing Mafia's exclusive surface protection solution that provides a 10-year warranty coverage. The Detailing Mafia studios offer only UltrashieldX products, which they have developed internally, and control all installation procedures, application methods, and service requirements.

Commenting on the brand's participation, Mr. Kunal Sethi, CEO, The Detailing Mafia, said, "The car detailing industry has reached its most important turning point. Customers today expect solutions that provide reliable performance throughout extended periods while meeting international quality standards. At Automechanika New Delhi 2026, we are actively demonstrating how The Detailing Mafia's system-led ecosystem delivers service excellence through technology, innovation, and scalable business operations. As part of our long-term growth strategy, we plan to establish 200 new studios by 2027 across India and select international markets, strengthening our vision of building a globally managed and professionally structured detailing ecosystem."

The Detailing Mafia operates across 220+ studios worldwide as it uses standardized operating procedures, which supports with complete training, audit systems, and certification programs. The brand also offers complete marketing assistance to its franchise partners, which helps them achieve sustainable business development and maintain continuous market presence. The company uses innovation as its primary method to achieve business growth, which it demonstrates through its development of UltrashieldX Paint Protection Film (PPF) new range in partnership with Lubrizol, the world's leading manufacturer of TPU.

Automechanika New Delhi 2026 provides The Detailing Mafia platforms to meet industry professionals while creating business partnerships and developing their international detailing certification program. The event provides a limited-time special offer for entrepreneurs who make franchise bookings during the event to help them grow their business.

The Detailing Mafia operates as a worldwide automotive detailing franchise system with more than 220 locations across different countries. The brand operates a system-based business model that uses standardized operational procedures, organized educational programs and assessment methods, and certification tracks to maintain product quality and customer satisfaction. The Detailing Mafia uses advanced technology, material science, and innovative methods to create premium automotive maintenance services, which they deliver through expandable business operations and their internationally recognized service standards.

