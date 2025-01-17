The Economic Times to Host GCC Growth Summit 2025 in Hyderabad

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 17: To spearhead the narrative around Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, The Economic Times has announced its annual flagship conference, the GCC Growth Summit 2025, scheduled for February 13, 2025, at Trident Hyderabad. The summit will feature more than 45 GCC leaders sharing insights, with a special focus on emerging growth drivers in the sector.

The event comes at a significant time when the Indian GCC landscape is witnessing diversification beyond traditional sectors. While banking, manufacturing, and engineering have been longstanding players, recent entrants include global giants like Chevron, Marriott, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Yum Brands, marking a notable shift in the industry.

India's GCC ecosystem has demonstrated excellence in key areas including service delivery, talent development, ecosystem partnerships, and digital capabilities, particularly in AI. The summit aims to explore these achievements and discuss future growth opportunities.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head, ETB2B, emphasized the summit's importance: "GCC Growth Summit 2025 will serve as a crucial platform for industry leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of Global Capability Centers in India and explore new avenues for growth. We believe this summit will not only foster valuable insights and connections but also contribute to India's continued success as a leading destination for global businesses."

